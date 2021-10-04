Skoda Rapid Matte Edition Launched In India At Rs. 11.99 Lakh

Skoda Rapid Matte Edition comes with a few notable exterior and interior updates and is offered in both manual and automatic trims

Skoda Auto India has today announced the launch of the Rapid Matte Edition in the domestic market today and is priced at Rs. 11.99 lakh for the MT and Rs. 13.49 lakh for the AT trims (ex-showroom). It has been made available in an exclusive carbon steel matte paint scheme and it derives power from a 1.0-litre turbocharged TSI petrol engine, paired with a manual and an automatic transmission.

The Skoda Rapid Matte Edition comes with a few notable updates to differentiate itself from the regular variant. On the outside, the special edition boasts black coloured radiator front grille and a spoiler up front. It is accentuated by the presence of the carbon steel matte shade and the glossy black door handle is another exclusive addition.

The side profile also gains black body side moulding and the rear features a diffuser, glossy black tailgate spoiler and a black trunk. The Skoda Rapid Matte Edition is shod on a set of all-black alloy wheels as well adding sportiness to the overall package. Speaking on the launch Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India said,

“Since its launch, the RAPID has had an incredible success journey in India. With more than 1,00,000 customers, RAPID has seen great resonance with auto enthusiasts across the country. Taking the success story further, we are thrilled to introduce the RAPID Matte Edition in India. With this addition, the RAPID portfolio expands further to reach newer customers. With its distinctive style and extensive feature list, I am confident that this product will see great demand.”

The cabin of the Rapid Matte Edition comes with a two-tone Tellur Grey theme and black leather upholstery with Alcantara inserts. It continues to use a 16.51 cm central touchscreen infotainment system with a reverse parking camera. Other highlights are a USB air purifier, stainless steel scuff plates with RAPID Inscription, exclusive high visibility performance bulbs, etc.

As for safety, the Czech brand offers Parktronic rear parking sensors, anti-glare interior rearview mirror, rear windscreen defogger with timer, height-adjustable three-point seatbelts, rough road package and engine immobilizer with a floating code system. Skoda provides Shield Plus with the Matte Edition as well and the four-year service care program was introduced earlier.