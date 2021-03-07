Skoda Rapid CNG To Launch In India Soon, Confirms Zac Hollis

Zac Hollis recently tweeted that Skoda is planning to launch four new vehicles in India soon, one of which is the CNG version of the Rapid

Skoda is planning to launch four new products in the Indian market within the next 12 months. The first of these upcoming vehicles will be the Kushaq SUV, which is slated to debut on 18th March 2021, with launch expected to happen around the middle of this year. Apart from the Kushaq, Skoda India is working on a new CNG-powered car, which was recently confirmed on Twitter.

Zac Hollis, Director of Sales, Service & Marketing at ŠKODA AUTO India Private Ltd, was asked by a Twitter user if the Czech manufacturer is planning to introduce the CNG version of the Rapid in India, while also voicing other concerns. Hollis replied to the query with a “Yes”, stating that the manufacturer is already testing CNG powerplant(s).

We expect the CNG powerplant to first be offered on the Skoda Rapid (or its upcoming replacement sedan), as test mules of the Rapid CNG had been spotted last year. It should also be noted that the Octavia has a CNG variant in a few International markets, named ‘G-TEC’. We might see that come to the Indian market later. Apart from that, we expect the Rapid’s CNG powerplant to be used on Volkswagen cars as well, like the Polo and Vento.

Currently, Skoda Rapid is available with a single engine option – a 1.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-3 petrol unit. This motor is capable of generating 110 PS and 175 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively, and is offered with two transmission options – a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

The CNG variant is expected to be powered by the same 1.0L turbocharged engine, with only a CNG kit added. The power figure is expected to go down a little, but the combined fuel economy will increase by a significant margin. We’ll have to wait for the official unveiling for some fuel economy figures to drop.

The arrival of the CNG models will help fill the void left by the discontinuation of diesel engines. Last year, Volkswagen & Skoda had decided not to upgrade their BS4-compliant diesel powerplants for the BS6 era, much like Nissan, Renault, and even Maruti Suzuki. However, with fuel prices touching a record high in recent times, the demand for vehicles with low running costs is increasing in the Indian market.