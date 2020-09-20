Skoda Rapid Automatic Vs Rivals – Ciaz, City, Verna, Yaris, Vento

The Skoda Rapid AT has become the most affordable automatic C-segment sedan in the Indian market, with a starting price of Rs 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

About a few months ago, Skoda Auto launched the BS6-compliant version of the Rapid in the Indian market and while no major visual changes were brought in, the C-segment sedan was plonked with an all-new powertrain under the hood. However, the only transmission option until now was a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Now after over three months since the BS6 Rapid’s launch, Skoda has finally introduced an optional automatic gearbox for the sedan. The carmaker is offering automatic variants of the Rapid across all variants, apart from the entry-level Rider. The prices for the automatic trims start from Rs 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the most affordable automatic C-segment sedan in India.

Talking about the powertrain, the Rapid draws power from a 1.0-litre TSI turbo petrol engine that makes 110 PS of max power and 175 Nm of peak torque. The automatic gearbox on offer is a 6-speed torque converter automatic. The automatic variant returns an ARAI-rated fuel efficiency of 16.24 km/l.

However, the C-segment for sedans is a full-fledged space with a range of offerings from different manufacturers. As of now, the range consists of products like the Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Toyota Yaris, as well as the Rapid’s cousin, the VW Vento. Let’s take a look at all its rivals to see how well the Skoda Rapid automatic will fare against them –

Volkswagen Vento

Both the Skoda Rapid and the Volkswagen Vento are based on the same platform and make use of the same powertrain. This means that the Vento also gets the 1.0-litre TSI engine, as well as an optional 6-speed AT gearbox. However, unlike the Skoda Rapid, Volkswagen only offers the automatic gearbox with the Highline and Highline Plus (top-end) variants of the Vento.

Volkswagen retails the Vento Highline automatic variant at a starting price of Rs 12.99 lakh, while the top-end Highline Plus automatic is priced at Rs 13.39 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

Hyundai Verna

The Hyundai Verna was facelifted a few months ago, and the update resulted in the car getting three all new powertrains, which include a 1.5-litre petrol engine rated at 115 PS/144 Nm, a 1.5-litre diesel engine producing 115 PS power and 250 Nm torque, as well as a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that makes 120 PS and 172 Nm.

However, since the Rapid misses out on an oil burner, we will only compare it with the petrol-powered Verna. The Hyundai sedan is offered with two automatic transmissions with the petrol engines, which includes an optional IVT automatic gearbox for the 1.5-litre petrol engine, and a 7-speed DCT which is standard with the 1.0-litre TGDi turbo-petrol unit.

The petrol-IVT variants are priced at Rs 11.95 lakh and Rs 13.84 lakh, while the range-topping SX (O) turbo petrol-DCT variant retails at Rs 13.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Honda City

Honda recently launched the fifth-gen version of the City in the Indian market, and the carmaker aims to further stretch its dominance in the segment with the new car. The new-gen City’s 1.5-litre petrol engine (121 PS/145 Nm) is offered with a 6-speed MT as well as an optional 7-step CVT in all three variants. The V CVT is priced at Rs 12.19 lakh, while the VX CVT retails at Rs 13.55 lakh. The top-end ZX CVT will set you back by Rs 14.44 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

While the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz was offered with a diesel powertrain in the BS4 era, the transition to BS6 emission norms resulted in the car losing out on the oil burner. Now, the Ciaz gets a 1.5-litre four-cylinder NA petrol engine that makes 105 PS and 138 Nm. While pricing for the Ciaz petrol-MT starts from Rs 8.31 lakh, the automatic trims start from Rs 9.97 lakh, going up to Rs 11.09 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Toyota Yaris

The Toyota Yaris is offered with a sole 1.5-litre petrol engine in the Indian market, which is rated at 107 PS of power and 140 Nm of torque. The engine can be had with either a 6-speed manual transmission, or a 7-step CVT option. The automatic variants of the Yaris are priced from Rs 9.56 lakh to Rs 11.78 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the second-most affordable automatic car in the segment.