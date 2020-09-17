Skoda Rapid Automatic Variant Launched; Priced From Rs. 9.49 Lakh

Skoda Rapid Automatic variant uses a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine developing 110 PS maximum power and 175 Nm of peak torque

Skoda Auto India has today introduced the automatic variant of the Rapid in the domestic market. It follows the good reception for the Rapid Rider version launched a while ago. The reservations of the Skoda Rapid automatic are already taken across showrooms present in the country for a refundable token of Rs. 25,000.

The Skoda Rapid AT is priced between Rs. 9.49 lakh for the Rapid Plus AT and it goes up to Rs. 13.29 lakh for Monte Carlo AT (ex-showroom) and the deliveries will commence from September 18. The Rapid is one of the long standing C-segment sedans in the Indian market and it rivals Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. Skoda will be looking to lure in new buyers with the Rapid AT during this festive season.

The BSVI transition led to the Rapid do away with the 1.6-litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder MPI petrol and the 1.5-litre TDI four-cylinder turbo diesel engines. Across the range, they were replaced by the new 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI petrol. It is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 110 PS between 5,000 and5,250 rpm while 175 Nm of peak torque is produced at 1,750-4,000 rpm.

The new six-speed torque converter automatic transmission joins the six-speed manual transmission offered as standard. Transferring power to the front wheels, the automatic variant of the Rapid sedan has a claimed fuel efficiency of 16.24 kmpl. Compared to the old petrol motor’s automatic trim, it is more frugal by 2.60 kmpl approximately.

The Czech Republican carmaker temporarily stopped bookings for the Rapid Rider following a massive response from customers and soon after, the Rider Plus joined the range with addition features while seeing an increase in price tag of Rs. 50,000 – Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The BSVI Skoda Rapid made its market debut only in May 2020.

The top speed of the automatic variant is claimed at 195 kmph and on the exterior it boasts crystalline LED Daytime Running Lights, signature Skoda butterfly black front grille, projector headlamps, 16-inch silver alloy wheels, body coloured boot spoiler, blackened B pillar and chrome garnished window.