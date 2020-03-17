Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI BSVI Petrol Bookings Begin; Deliveries From April

Deliveries of the Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI BSVI petrol variant will commence from April 14 onwards and bookings have begun for a token of Rs. 50,000

Skoda Auto India has commenced the bookings for the new Rapid 1.0 TSI and the Karoq premium SUV in the domestic market for a refundable fee of Rs. 50,000 across all the authorised dealership present in the country. They can also be reserved online at Skoda’s official website.

The Czech Republican automaker has also confirmed that the pre-booked Rapid 1.0 TSI and Karoq will be delivered to customers from April 14 and May 6 respectively. The 1.0 TSI (Turbocharged Stratified Injection) petrol engine has indeed been updated to meet BSVI emission standards in the C-segment sedan. The Rapid will use the 1.0-litre three-cylinder unit good enough to produce 115 PS and 200 Nm.

It made its domestic debut at the 2020 Auto Expo in Greater Noida last month and will stand in place of the 1.6-litre naturally-aspirated unit that developed 100 PS. Alongside the 1.0-litre TSI turbocharged engine, Skoda also displayed 1.5-litre turbo petrol and a 2.0-litre motors and they will eventually be made available in the brand’s Indian portfolio with BSVI compliance.

In the Rapid, the powertrain will be paired with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. No visual updates are expected to accompany the Rapid along with this new engine but the features list could see add-ons like a bigger touchscreen infotainment system. At the biennial Auto Expo, Skoda unveiled the Rapid Matte concept with matte grey paint scheme.

It could be offered as a special edition in the near future. The Rapid has gained a facelift in China and the similar changes can be expected on the India-spec model sometime towards the end of this year or in 2021. The Karoq will obviously strengthen then brand’s SUV range in India and it will be equipped with a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine paired with a seven-speed automatic dual-clutch transmission.

It develops 150 PS maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque. The premium SUV is packed with features such as nine airbags, panoramic sunroof and virtual cockpit system. Skoda and Volkswagen are looking to make a big impact under the India 2.0 project as it will spawn a mid-size SUV for each brand with high local content towards late 2020 or in early 2021.