Skoda Planning To Launch New ICE Cars & EVs In India – New Details

Skoda is currently looking at segments below the Slavia and above it and see what can be possibly put together; Enyaq iV coming next year

Skoda’s India division appears to be planning to bring in a range of new models over the next few years to consolidate its position. The brand’s Chief Executive Officer, Klaus Zellmer, confirmed the matter following its decent success rate with the Kushaq midsize SUV and Slavia midsize sedan as part of the India 2.0 project.

Both models are based on the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform and they have spawned the Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus. Skoda took charge of the India 2.0 project, a revival phase for the Volkswagen Group, and is working on increasing export activities as well. Speaking at the the IAA Mobility Show 2023 in Munich, Zellmer noted that it will continue to invest in both ICE and BEV portfolios.

Hot on the heels of new launches, Skoda recorded its highest sales last year but in the first five months of this FY, the company’s domestic volumes reduced to 20,034 units as against 24,448 units twelve months ago according to SIAM data. Skoda is currently looking at segments below the Slavia and above it and see what can be possibly put together.

But Zellmer stated that no decision on which segment to enter has been made yet. In the second half of next year, Skoda is looking to launch its Enyaq iV in the local market and it will likely be brought into the country via the CBU route and retailed in limited quantity. It could be followed by the Elrog in 2025, following its global debut in 2024.

In the international markets, Skoda is planning to launch as many as six zero-emission vehicles by 2026. Recent reports indicate that a sub Rs. 20 lakh electric vehicle has been considered for India. Volkswagen has the ID.1 in the pipeline globally and the upcoming EV for India could essentially be derived from it and is internally codenamed MEB21G.

Skoda is said to be confident in developing a low-cost BEV for India with high local content. If the MEB21G project gets a green signal, main components such as the e-motor, battery pack, and Battery Management System could be localised but the critical battery cells might be imported from Germany. The Superb will be imported and sold in limited numbers in the coming months.