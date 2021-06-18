2021 Skoda Octavia Vs Skoda Superb – Specs Comparison

The 2021 Skoda Octavia has become much more premium than the previous-gen model, and is now priced close to its bigger sibling, the Superb

After discontinuing the previous-gen Octavia from the market last year with the BS6 emission norms coming to effect, Skoda has finally introduced the new-gen version of the sedan in the Indian market. At a time when SUVs continue to dominate the premium segments and the demand for sedans is on a decline, Skoda seems to have full faith in the D-segment sedan.

It should be noted that the Octavia is not the only premium sedan that Skoda retails in India, and with the introduction of the new segment model, the D-segment sedan is priced close to the Czech carmaker’s other sedan offering, the more premium Superb. The question that arises is should you go for the new-gen Octavia or spend some extra for the Superb?

Here is a detailed specifications comparison between the two sedans to help you make that decision, take a look –

2021 Skoda Octavia Vs Skoda Superb Dimensions:

In terms of size, the Skoda Octavia has a length of 4689 mm, a width of 1829 mm, stands 1469 mm tall, and has a 2680 mm long wheelbase. The Skoda Superb is obviously larger than its sibling. The executive sedan measures 4869 mm in length, 1864 mm in width, has a height of 1469 mm, and has a 2841 mm long wheelbase.

Car 2021 Skoda Octavia Skoda Superb Length 4689 mm 4869 mm Width 1829 mm 1864 mm Height 1469 mm 1469 mm Wheelbase 2680 mm 2841 mm Boot space 600 litres 625 litres

The Octavia has a commendable 600-litre boot, only 25 litres shy of the Superb’s 625-litre boot. However, if the back seat is where you’d be spending most of your time, the Superb is clearly superior in terms of headroom and knee room.

2021 Skoda Octavia Vs Skoda Superb Powertrains:

Powering both the sedans is the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol TSI engine that belts out 190 PS of maximum power, along with 320 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are taken care of by a 7-speed DSG driving the front wheels as standard.

Car Skoda Octavia Skoda Superb Engine 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo-petrol 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo-petrol Power 190 PS 190 PS Torque 320 Nm 320 Nm Transmission 7-speed DSG 7-speed DSG

2021 Skoda Octavia Vs Skoda Superb Features:

On the feature front, the 2021 Skoda Octavia gets a free-standing 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, 12-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, LED ambient lighting, leather upholstery, leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, LED headlamps and LED tail lamps, a 12-speaker Canton sound system and more.

The features on offer with the Superb include Skoda’s Virtual Cockpit fully-digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, hands-free parking, three-zone automatic climate control, powered tailgate, 12-way electrically adjustable front seats with ventilation function, leather-wrapped gear knob and steering, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, a 12-speaker Canton sound system, three-zone climate control and even a panoramic sunroof.

2021 Skoda Octavia Vs Skoda Superb Safety:

On the safety front, the Octavia has been equipped with ABS with EBD, Multi Collision Brake, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Hold Control, Hydraulic Brake Assist, Anti Slip Regulation, Electronic Differential Lock, Tyre Pressure Monitoring, 8 airbags, a rear view camera, front and rear parking sensors and an electromechanical parking brake with Auto Hold.

Similarly, the Superb gets ABS with EBD, Multi Collision Brake, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Hold Control, Hill Brake Assist, an electric parking brake with auto hold, Mechanical Brake Assist, Anti Slip Regulation, Electronic Differential Lock, 8 airbags, a rearview camera as well as front and rear parking sensors.

2021 Skoda Octavia Vs Skoda Superb Price

Skoda is offering the Octavia in two variants, namely Style and L&K, which have been priced at Rs 25.99 lakh and Rs 28.99 lakh respectively. The Superb is also offered in two trims – Sportline and L&K, which retail at Rs 31.99 lakh and Rs 34.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) respectively.

2021 Skoda Octavia Vs Skoda Superb Comparison Verdict

While the Octavia and Superb belong to two different segments altogether, the introduction of the new-gen model of the former has resulted in a price hike that puts it in the ballpark of the latter.

The equipment list on both the sedans is very similar, and the powertrain is also the same. If you’re going to be behind the wheel most of the time, then the Octavia is a great option, but if rear-seat space and comfort are two of the most important aspects for you, then you might want to spend a little more and go for the Superb.