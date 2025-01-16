Skoda Octavia vRS & Elroq Spotted Ahead Of Auto Expo 2025 Debut

Skoda Octavia vRS and Elroq compact electric SUV will be showcased alongside a slew of other models from the brand at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Skoda Auto is preparing to unveil a host of new models at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 which is set to open for press tomorrow in New Delhi. Ahead of the showcase though, here we have given you a preview as the Octavia vRS and Elroq compact electric SUV have been spotted. The Skoda upcoming Octavia vRS will go on sale this calendar year in India and it will be powered by a 2.0L four-cylinder turbo petrol engine.

The powertrain is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 265 PS and 370 Nm of peak torque. It will also feature mechanical updates including chassis tuning and suspension upgrades to offer precise handling characteristics and it will also boast a sportier exhaust system. The exterior gets notable enhancements to further distinguish itself from the regular variant.

Revealed in late 2024, the Elroq is the first Skoda to adopt the new Modern Solid design language followed globally and it is also the most affordable EV in its segment back in Europe. The Skoda Elroq comes with an appreciable driving range exceeding 560 km on a single charge. Its extensive standard features add to its appeal and it could be one of the global EVs considered for India in the near future.

The equipment list comprises a rearview camera, Crew Protect Assist, Side Assist, a 13-inch infotainment system, and SmartLink connectivity. In the international markets, the Skoda Elroq is retailed with three battery pack options: 55 kWh, 63 kWh and 82 kWh. On the outside, it gets a clean profile emphasised by glossy black ‘Tech-Deck Face ‘ and a new bumper with dark chrome inserts and sleeker headlamps.

The Elroq is also the first Skoda offering to feature the Skoda lettering on both the hood and steering wheel. The five-seater has a drag coefficient of 0.26, contributing to its efficient performance and enabling a top speed of 180 kmph. The base Elroq 50 delivers 168 hp and for those seeking enhanced traction, the Elroq 85x comes equipped with an additional motor on the front axle, offering all-wheel drive capability.

The Elroq 85, designed for extended journeys, achieves a maximum range exceeding 560 km on the WLTP cycle. The cabin enables the largest boot in its segment of 470 litres which can be expanded by up to 1,580 litres with the rear seats folded down.