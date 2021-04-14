Skoda Octavia RS245 Being Offered With Discounts Of Up To Rs 8 Lakh

The Skoda Octavia RS245 draws power from a 2.0-litre TSI turbo petrol engine producing 245 PS power and 370 Nm torque, mated to a 7-speed DSG

Skoda Auto India decided to bid adieu to the previous-gen Octavia by introducing 200 units of the Euro-spec Octavia RS245 to the country through the CBU route early last year, and almost all of the units were reported to be sold out by April 2020 as far as dealer dispatches go.

However, even after a year, there still remain some unsold units left with dealers possibly due to order cancellations because of the pandemic-induced economic slowdown in the country. In a bid to clear the inventory, Skoda dealers are currently offering discounts and benefits worth up to Rs 8 lakhs on these unsold Octavia RS245 models.

The Octavia RS245 gets a 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine that produces 245 PS of maximum power and 370 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 7-speed DSG auto gearbox as standard. The car also gets an electronically-regulated VAQ limited-slip differential. Skoda claims that the Octavia RS245 can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 6.6 seconds, making it the most powerful Skoda offering in the country yet.

Before the discounts, the Skoda Octavia RS245 has been priced a Rs 35.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker originally offered the car in five paint schemes, namely Rallye Green, Race Blue, Corrida Red, Magic Black and Candy White. However, now with limited stock left, the availability of colour options needs to be confirmed with the dealers.

The Octavia RS245’s equipment list consists of Alcantara seats, a flat-bottom steering wheel, 12-way electrically adjustable front seats, a 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, dual-zone auto climate control, panoramic sunroof, hands-free parking, ambient lighting, and so on.

Skoda recently commenced the production of the next-gen Octavia in India ahead of its launch in the country. The sedan will be launched in the market later this month, with deliveries slated to commence from May-end. The fourth-gen Octavia will be offered with the same 2.0-litre TSI engine as the Superb, which makes 190 PS and 320 Nm. Speculations also suggest that a 1.5-litre TSI engine (150 PS/250 Nm) could also be offered with the lower trims).