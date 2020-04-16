Skoda Octavia RS 245 Spotted In New Rallye Green Colour At Dealer Yard

Skoda Octavia RS 245 is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine producing 245 PS and 370 Nm; features electronic limited slip differential and virtual cockpit

Skoda Auto India commenced bookings for the Octavia RS 245 from March 1, 2020 and it has started arriving at the dealerships in multiple colour options including Rallye Green, Candy White and Race Blue. Other paint schemes sold with the performance-based sedan are Corrida Red and Magic Black.

The Rallye Green metallic shade carries a special place as Skoda’s rich rallying heritage of winning multiple championships in WRC and the famed Monte Carlo Rally comes to mind, and I am sure the buyers will take note of that. The Octavia RS 245 can be booked for an initial down payment of Rs. 1 lakh and it can also be reserved through Skoda’s online platform.

The production of the model has been limited to just 200 units for India and is brought into the country via CBU (Completely Built Up) route. It carries a sticker tag of Rs. 35.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). The RS (or vRS) badge has been highly popular among hardcore performance enthusiasts and the third-generation based Octavia RS 245 made its domestic debut at the 2020 Auto Expo in Greater Noida just over a couple of months ago.

The Skoda Octavia RS 245 derives power from a 2.0-litre turbocharged TSI petrol engine and is connected to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. As the name indicates, the powertrain produces 245 PS and 370 Nm of peak torque. It is claimed capable of reaching 100 kmph from standstill in just 6.6 seconds.

The top speed is electronically limited to 250 kmph. To differentiate itself from the standard Octavia, Skoda has incorporated several design changes with the Octavia RS 245. It includes 18-inch two-tone Vega alloy wheels, glossy black spoiler, Quadra headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights, presence of RS badges and so on.

The chassis has been lowered by 15 mm for improved handling characteristics to complement the stiffened suspension and electronically regulated VAQ limited slip differential. Other highlight features are 20.32 cm touchscreen infotainment, twelve-way electrically adjustable front seats, dual-zone climate control and Alcantara black leather sports seats.