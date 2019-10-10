Skoda Octavia Onyx Launched In India From Rs. 19.99 Lakh

Skoda Octavia Onyx edition is launched only with DSG gearbox in 1.8L petrol and 2.0L diesel; available in Candy White, Race Blue and Corrida Red colours

Skoda Auto India has today announced the launch of the Octavia Onyx edition with an introductory price of Rs. 19.99 lakh for the 1.8L petrol DSG and it goes all the way up to Rs. 21.99 lakh for the 2.0L diesel DSG (both prices, ex-showroom pan India). It is made available across all authorised Skoda dealerships present in the country.

The Czech Republican automaker has presented the Octavia Onyx edition in three different colour choices namely Candy White, all-new Race Blue and Corrida Red. Zac Hollis, Director – Sales, Service and Marketing, Skoda Auto India said that the new Octavia Onyx has unique street credibility signified in its design and it is offered as a limited production run model.

To differentiate itself from the regular Octavia range, Skoda has applied some exterior and interior changes. It adorns all-black design elements with the front fascia dominated by the signature butterfly grille embellished in chrome surrounds and is flanked by the Quadra headlamps with sporty LED Daytime Running Lights.

On the sides, the Skoda Octavia Onyx gets carbon back door foils that is claimed to lengthen the executive sedan visually and elevate the coupé-like silhouette. However, the stand out feature is the set of glossy black 16-inch Premia alloy wheels and the wing mirror housings further accentuate the bold appeal. The rear comes with C-shaped illumination to the tail lamps and glossy black spoiler.

Stepping inside the cabin, you will find black leather upholstery and decor with chrome highlights enhancing the premium appeal of the sedan. Additionally, there is the multi-spoke ‘SuperSport’ flat-bottom multifunction steering wheel with paddle shifters and black perforated leather. Other key features include the twelve-way electrically adjustable front seats with lumbar support and memory functions for driver seat.

The 2019 Skoda Octavia Onyx is powered by either the 1.8-litre TSI petrol or the 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine. The former mated to a seven-speed DSG develops 180 PS and 250 Nm as low as 1,250 rpm with claimed fuel economy of 15.1 kmpl and it can do zero to 100 kmph in just 7.7 seconds with a top speed of 233 kmph. The diesel motor kicks out 143 PS and 320 Nm and is connected to a six-speed DSG automatic.

It has ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 19.5 kmpl and can hit 100 kmph from standstill in 9.2 seconds with 213 kmph top speed. Skoda has stuffed the Octavia Onyx with safety features including six airbags, BA (Mechanical Brake Assist), MKB (Multi Collision Brake), HBA (Hydraulic Brake Assist), ASR (Anti Slip Regulation), and EDL (Electronic Differential Lock).

The headlamps have an adaptive function for good illumination with swivelling, inclination control and cornering functions. Other highlighting equipment on-board are a 20.32 cm touchscreen infotainment system with SmartLink technology, dual-zone automatic climate control with a humidity sensor to reduce windscreen misting.

The boot can hold 590 litres and it can be extended to 1,580 litres when the rear seat backrests are folded in a 60:40 split. The illuminated and cooled front glove box and the Jumbo Box add to the convenience of the sedan and is sold with Skoda Shield Plus providing six years of ownership experience incorporating insurance, 24×7 RSA and an extended warranty.