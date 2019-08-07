Skoda Octavia Beats New Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla in July 2019 Sales

The sales clocked by the premium sedan segment are out for July 2019 and the Skoda Octavia is the one leading the charge

When it comes to the sales being clocked by the Indian automotive industry, then cars across segments are witnessing huge slowdowns. This is spread through all segments, body styles and price brackets.

However, despite the decrease in overall sales numbers, it can still be made out as to which is the car that people are preferring to buy. In the case of premium sedans, the Skoda Octavia has taken the cake for the month of July 2019.

During the said period, the Skoda Octavia managed to sell a total of 196 units, which might be 11 per cent less as compared to the same month last year at 220 units, but it is still the highest in its segment. In comparison, the Honda Civic sold a total of 181 units last month.

Model No. Of Units In July 2019 Skoda Octavia 196 Honda Civic 181 Toyota Corolla 81 Hyundai Elantra 54

Coming to the other cars in this segment, the Toyota Corolla sold 81 units in July 2019 as compared to 223 units that were sold in the same month last year, witnessing a drop of a massive 64 per cent. The Hyundai Elantra, on the other hand, sold 54 units last month which means it too saw a decline in sales of 46 per cent as during July 2018, it had clocked sales of 100 units.

The Skoda Octavia comes with a variety of engine options. In petrol engine choices, there is a 1.4-litre unit that makes 147 hp and comes with a 6-speed manual transmission and there is also a bigger, more powerful 1.8-litre unit that churns out 177 hp and comes with a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

As for Diesel, it comes with a 2.0-litre engine that makes 140 hp that is available with a choice of a 6-speed DSG automatic gearbox or a 6-speed manual gearbox option. The Skoda Octavia is priced from Rs 15.99 lakh and goes all the way up to Rs 25.99 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).