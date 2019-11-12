Skoda Octavia 2020 Officially Revealed, India Launch Next Year

Skoda has revealed the fourth-gen version of the Octavia, set to go on sale early next year

After endless spy shots, multiple sketches reveals and seven whole years since the last-gen was launched, Skoda has finally revealed the much-awaited fourth-gen Octavia today. Just like the previous-gen model, the new Skoda Octavia is available in sedan and estate body styles.

The overall changes are evolutionary, rather than revolutionary, but not many would argue against the fact that the liftback silhouette of the Octavia seems ageless. It is evident that the upcoming Skoda Octavia borrows a few styling elements from the Scala hatch as well.

The 2020 Octavia gets a wider grille at the front, which is surrounded by chrome garnish. The split headlamp design on the current-gen (facelifted) model has been replaced by traditional, but sleek and sharp looking matrix full-LED units.

At the rear, the car sports boomerang-shaped full-LED tail lamps, which will instantly remind you of the Scala. No emblem of the Czech carmaker is placed on the rear of the car, but instead, Octavia follows the manufacturer’s latest trend of putting the brand letterings on the posterior of the vehicle.

On the inside, the car gets a dual-tone black and beige treatment. The 2020 Octavia sports an all new two-spoke steering wheel, along with a 10-inch fully-digital MID and a similarly sized floating touchscreen infotainment system. It also features a head-up display, which is the first for any Skoda.

Under the hood, the new Octavia borrows its powertrains from the VW Golf, which means it gets the 1.0-litre TSI three-cylinder unit making 110 HP, and the 1.5 TSI four-cylinder unit mated to a 7-speed DSG and with a max. power output of 150 HP.

The latter is a mild hybrid engine and can also be had without the electrification, but with a six-speed manual gearbox. A more powerful 2.0-litre TSI engine that produces 190 HP power will also be offered exclusively with an AWD configuration and 7-speed DSG.

The new Octavia also gets three different 2.0-litre TDI diesel engines that are available with an output of 115 HP, 150 HP or 200 HP, and can be had with the 6-speed manual along with AWD (except the one producing 115 HP).

Skoda is also offering two plug-in hybrid ‘iV’ variants of the fourth-gen Octavia, which boast an electric motor combined with the 1.4-litre TSI engine to churn out either 204 HP (base trim) or 245 HP. Both will be mated to a 6-speed DSG.

Expect the new Skoda Octavia to make its Indian debut at the 2020 Auto Expo set to be held in February next year. Its commercial launch would take place a few months after its local premiere.