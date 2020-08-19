Skoda Mid-Size SUV Launching In Q2 2021; New Sedan In End-2021

The Vision IN concept based Skoda mid-size SUV will be the first product coming out of India 2.0 project and it will be heavily localised

Skoda Auto India has aggressive plans for the domestic market under the India 2.0 project and its intentions were made clear at the 2020 Auto Expo earlier this year with the debut of the Vision IN concept. Besides the BSVI updated models, Skoda brought in the facelifted Superb and Karoq while the Rapid TSI auto could launch next month and the Kodiaq petrol in early 2021.

The new generation Skoda Octavia was spied undisguised a few weeks ago as well in India. Skoda and Volkswagen Group have invested heavily in the India 2.0 project and it will bear fruit in the second quarter of next year, as an all-new mid-size SUV based on the Vision IN concept will be launched. Unlike the aforementioned models, it will have high localisation of more than 90 per cent.

Thus, Skoda can position the five-seater competitively against rivals. Based on the MQB A0 IN platform specifically made for India, the Vision IN based SUV will give rise to the Volkswagen Taigun – showcased at the Auto Expo in its near production form. The Czech Republican auto major will also be introducing a mid-size sedan that could act as a replacement for Skoda Rapid towards the end of 2021.

The launch timelines of both the models were confirmed by Zac Hollis, Director, Sales, Service & Marketing, Skoda Auto India while replying to a question on Twitter. In reality, the road-going Vision IN will be a toned-down version of the concept and it will likely look a lot similar to the Kamiq sold in the international markets.

The production model will carry a different moniker and is expected to use a 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI Evo turbo petrol engines, paired with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. The smaller gasoline unit could develop around 110 PS and 175 Nm while the latter may kick out 150 PS and 250 Nm, and it could be connected only to a seven-speed DCT.

As for the features, split LED headlamps, LED fog lamps, butterfly grille, 10.25-inch digital display, 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, etc are expected to be part of the packed equipment list.