Skoda & VW India To Treble Production; Launching New SUVs & Sedans

Skoda and Volkswagen will be launching one new product every six months from next year and the production will be trebled from 2022

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited is looking to increase its production output by three times over the next couple of years. At the 2020 Auto Expo, both the brands displayed a promising lineup of cars as Skoda and VW showed their serious intent of making a strong impact in the domestic market under the India 2.0 strategy with huge investment.

The new strategy helps in heavily localised products courtesy of the MQB A0 IN platform and thus they could be priced competitively against rivals across different segments. Skoda Auto Volkswagen India will be trebling its output to two lakh units by 2022 through local sales and exports, as both the companies will be launching mid-size SUVs first.

The Czech Republican automaker’s Vision IN concept will give rise to a five-seater while the near-production Taigun from Volkswagen showcased at the biennial Auto Expo will have plenty in common with Skoda’s SUV as they have similar underpinnings. The Skoda Auto Volkswagen India firm is also said to be looking at partnerships to enable a sustained growth.

Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India said in a recent interview that his brand expects to operate the production plant at full capacity within the next two years and is aiming to garner a total of 3 per cent market share. The group will ramp up the production from 2021 and one new model will be launched every six months.

He predicts to have a better year next time out but the full benefits from the India 2.0 strategy will only be seen from 2022 according to him. He further explained that a partnership with other manufacturers will help in clearly expanding the capacity that can be shared but no concrete decision has been made yet. Recently, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India was reportedly convening with MG Motor over a contract manufacturing partnership.

More Skoda vehicles could be exported from the local production facility from 2021 and its reach could go to over 100 international markets. The launch of the mid-size SUVs will likely be followed by the replacements for the Skoda Rapid and Volkswagen Vento.