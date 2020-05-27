The facelifted Skoda Superb sedan is accompanied by the all-new Karoq premium SUV and the Rapid 1.0 TSI variant

Skoda Auto India commenced bookings for the facelifted Superb, all-new Karoq SUV and Rapid 1.0 TSI back in March 2020. Yesterday, they have been launched in India digitally as a string of new models can be expected to arrive in a similar fashion in the coming weeks from other manufacturers due to the social and economic crisis being endured.

The launches reiterate Skoda’s commitment to India as the Czech Republican automaker plans to sell one lakh cars per annum by the middle of this decade. The next set of models will be part of Volkswagen Group’s India 2.0 project as a highly localised mid-size SUV based on MQB A0 IN platform will arrive early next year.

Let us look into the newly launched trio. The 2020 Skoda Superb SportLine and the Laurin & Klement are available at an introductory price of Rs. 29.99 lakh and Rs. 32.99 lakh respectively (both prices, ex-showroom). The Rapid 1.0 TSI, on the other hand, costs Rs. 7.49 lakh for the entry-level variant and it goes up to Rs. 11.79 lakh for the range-topping Monte Carlo trim (ex-showroom).

The Karoq is brought into the country via CBU route and it derives power from a 1.5-litre Evo TSI petrol engine developing 150 PS and 250 Nm. It is paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission only and has claimed top speed of 202 kmph and it can do 0-100 kmph in around nine seconds. The premium SUV slots below the Kodiaq to rival Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson, and VW T-Roc.

It must be noted that the Karoq is offered in a single trim, costing Rs. 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The mid-cycle update for the Superb comes with a slew of cosmetic changes and feature addition. It is powered by a BS6 compliant 2.0-litre TSI turbo four-cylinder unit developing maximum power of 190 PS and 320 Nm torque. It is connected to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission as standard.

Last but not the least, the 2020 Skoda Rapid has the new BS6 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine as the biggest change as it replaces the 1.5-litre diesel and 1.6-litre petrol motors. It generates 110 PS and 175 Nm and is mated to a six-speed manual transmission only with claimed fuel economy of 18.97 kmpl.