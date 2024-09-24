Skoda Kylaq SUV Debut on November 6 Ahead Of India Launch

Skoda will unveil the Kylaq SUV on November 6, 2024, targeting production of 50,000 to 70,000 units annually. It will feature modern design, advanced technology and competitive pricing

Czech auto manufacturer Skoda recently announced that it will globally unveil the Kylaq SUV on November 6, 2024. Slated to launch in January 2025, this compact SUV will be built on MQB-A0-IN platform and the first to emerge from Skoda’s India 2.5 strategy.

The Skoda Kylaq will enter in the production phase next month, as confirmed by various media reports. Skoda aims for an annual production target of 50,000 to 70,000 units of Kylaq. Primarily, the Kylaq will be launched in India, followed by exports later to grow their finances.

Skoda Kylaq Exterior

As shown in the sketches and teasers, the Kylaq will be the brand’s first model to feature ‘Modern Solid’ design language with SUV character. Similar to the Skoda Elroq revealed globally, the Kylaq is expected to get some design elements, such as a wide grille with vertical slats and split headlamps. Additionally, the compact SUV will have a small wheelbase than the Skoda Kushaq.

Also Read: Upcoming Skoda Kylaq Caught Testing Again, Now Reveals Sunroof

Skoda Kylaq Interior

The interior of the Kylaq is anticipated to be similar to the Kushaq, however Skoda is expected to offer additional features, such as an ADAS system and a 360-degree camera and an ADAS suite. Both of these features are yet not available in the Skoda Slavia and Kushaq.

Skoda Kylaq Engine

At its heart, the Kylaq will be equipped with a single 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, which will churn out a peak power of 115 hp and a max torque of 178 Nm. It will be available with a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Also Read: Upcoming Skoda Kylaq Compact SUV – A Game Changer Coming?

Skoda Kylaq Rivals and Pricing

The Skoda Kylaq will face competition from key rivals like the Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, and Maruti Suzuki Brezza when launched. Pricing will be a critical factor for the Kylaq’s success, and we anticipate that Skoda will capitalize on the heavily localized MQB A0 IN platform to offer an aggressive price point from the outset. It will be interesting to see how the compact SUV is received by Indian customers.