Škoda Kylaq SUV Achieves 5-Star Bharat NCAP Safety Rating

Skoda Kylaq scored 30.88 out of 32 points in adult occupant and 45 out of 49 points in child occupant protection tests

Škoda Auto Volkswagen India has achieved a huge milestone as the Škoda Kylaq, the group’s first sub-4-metre SUV, has secured a full 5-star rating in the Bharat New Car Assessment Program (Bharat NCAP). Designed and developed specifically for Indian consumers, the Škoda Kylaq sets a new benchmark as the safest internal combustion engine (ICE) car in the compact SUV category.

The SUV achieved a highly appreciable 97 per cent score in adult occupant protection, securing 30.88 out of 32 points. Similarly, it scored an impressive 92 per cent in child occupant protection, grabbing 45 out of 49 points. It is worth noting that the development of the five-seater was spearheaded by SAVWIPL’s Technology Centre in India.

The top score at Bharat NCAP follows the legacy of other top-performing vehicles from the Group such as the locally made Volkswagen Taigun, Volkswagen Virtus, Škoda Kushaq and Škoda Slavia, all of which earned 5-star ratings under the stricter Global NCAP crash test standards previously. The individual scores should not be underestimated either.

In the frontal offset barrier test for adult occupant protection, it achieved 94 per cent, demonstrating a stable cabin structure. It also excelled in the side-moving deformable barrier test, scoring 15.84 out of 16 points. For child occupant protection, the Kylaq earned maximum scores in the frontal and side tests for children aged 1.5 and 3 years, along with top marks in the child seat assessment.

Speaking on the new milestone, Piyush Arora, Managing Director and CEO of Škoda Auto Volkswagen India, said, “Safety is at the heart of our engineering philosophy, and Škoda Kylaq exemplifies this ethos. I’m proud to mention that Kylaq is our fist car to participate and receive full 5-star Bharat NCAP rating for adult and child occupants.”

The Czech auto major introduced the Kylaq only recently and it carries an aggressive starting price of Rs. 7.89 lakh which goes all the way up to Rs. 14.40 lakh for the top-spec trim (ex-showroom). The SUV derives power from the familiar 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, paired with either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque converter AT.