Skoda Kylaq Production Begins Ahead Of Deliveries – 10K Bookings In 10 Days

The production of the Skoda Kylaq has commenced in India ahead of the customer deliveries towards the end of next month

Skoda Auto India announced the starting price of its highly anticipated compact SUV, the Kylaq, at Rs. 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant, last month. Following this, the brand disclosed the pricing for the entire model lineup earlier this month. The response has been overwhelmingly positive with over 10,000 bookings secured within just 10 days.

Customer deliveries for the Kylaq are set to begin on January 27, 2025. In line with its growth strategy, the company aims to expand its dealership network to 350 outlets nationwide by the end of next year. The series production of the Skoda Kylaq has begun at the brand’s factory in Chakan near Pune.

The Skoda Kylaq is available in four trim levels: Classic, Signature, Signature+ and Prestige. Customers can choose from five colour options: Olive Gold, Tornado Red, Carbon Steel, Brilliant Silver, and Candy White. The entry-level Classic trim is generously equipped with features like six airbags, three-point seat belts, a manual day/night IRVM, traction control, an auto engine start/stop system, etc.

The range-topping Skoda Kylaq Prestige trim enhances the SUV’s premium quotient with leatherette upholstery, a six-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, a large touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, fully digital instrumentation, ventilated seats for the driver and front passenger, an electric sunroof and 17-inch alloy wheels amongst others.

Constructed on the localized MQB AO IN platform, the Skoda Kylaq boasts 446 litres of boot capacity and is positioned below the Kushaq in the brand’s lineup. Other notable features include electrically foldable wing mirrors, an automatic climate control system, cruise control, chrome accents, leather-wrapped steering wheel and paddle shifters.

In terms of performance, the Skoda Kylaq is powered by a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine. This powertrain delivers a maximum output of 114 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque. Buyers can choose between a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.