Skoda Kylaq Base Variant Bookings To Reopen Soon In India

The customer deliveries for the Skoda Kylaq will begin next week in India; base Classic variant’s bookings to reopen as well on January 27

Skoda Auto India has confirmed that reservations for the base Kylaq Classic variant will resume on January 27 with test drives and deliveries scheduled to commence next week across the country. The compact SUV is priced at Rs. 7.89 lakh for the entry-level trim and it goes up to Rs. 14.40 lakh (ex-showroom) for the range-topping variant.

Last month, Skoda temporarily halted bookings for the Classic variant just over a week after its launch, having already received 10,000 orders. The Czechia-based brand also revealed plans to deliver the initial batch of 33,000 units by May. While the Classic bookings will reopen on Monday, deliveries for these units are expected to begin a little later.

The Skoda Kylaq competes with Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and others in the highly competitive compact SUV segment. It derives power from the familiar 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, developing a maximum power output of 115 PS and 178 Nm of peak torque.

The powertrain is linked with a six-speed manual transmission as standard while a six-speed torque converter automatic unit comes as an option. The Skoda Kylaq is offered in a total of four trim levels namely Classic, Signature, Signature+ and Prestige. Buyers can choose from five paint schemes: Olive Gold, Tornado Red, Carbon Steel, Brilliant Silver, and Candy White.

The base Classic trim is packed with features such as six airbags, LED headlamps, Electronic Stability Control, three-point seat belts, a manual day/night IRVM, traction control, an auto engine start/stop system, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, etc. Moving up the range, the Kylaq enables features such as a large touchscreen infotainment display.

Underpinned by the heavily localised MQB AO IN platform, the Skoda Kylaq has a bootspace capacity of 446 litres and it recently received five stars in Bharat NCAP crash tests. The compact SUV achieved 30.88 out of 32 points in adult occupant, and 45 out of 49 points in child occupant protection tests.