Skoda Kushaq Vs Volkswagen T-Roc – Specifications Comparison

The Skoda Kushaq directly rivals the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks and Renault Duster in India, while the Volkswagen T-Roc gives competition to MG Hector, Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass

First revealed at the 2020 Auto Expo in concept form, the Skoda Kushaq has now finally been launched in the Indian market to take on the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector and so on. However, it should be noted that the Skoda Kushaq is not the only VW Group mid-size SUV currently on sale in India.

While Skoda discontinued the limited-run Karoq, Volkswagen continues to retail the T-Roc here in India. While the Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen T-Roc belong to two different divisions of the mid-size SUV range, they also have a lot of similarities between them. While Volkswagen is readying its Skoda Kushaq-rivaling Taigun, for now, the T-Roc continues to lead the battle for the German carmaker.

Here is a detailed specifications comparison between the newly launched Skoda Kushaq and the Volkswagen T-Roc to see how the two mid-size SUVs fare against each other –

Dimensions

Talking about size, the Skoda Kushaq measures 4225 mm in length, 1760 mm in width, 1612 mm in height and gets a 2651 mm long wheelbase. On the other hand, the Volkswagen T-Roc has a length of 4342 mm, a width of 1819 mm, a height of 1573 mm, and a 2590 mm long wheelbase.

Car Skoda Kushaq Volkswagen T-Roc Length 4225 mm 4342 mm Width 1760 mm 1819 mm Height 1612 mm 1573 mm Wheelbase 2651 mm 2590 mm

This means that the Volkswagen T-Roc is 117 mm longer and 59 mm wider than the new Skoda Kushaq, while the latter is 39 mm taller and has a 61 mm longer wheelbase than the VW SUV.

Powertrains

Powering the entry-level variants of the Skoda Kushaq is a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI turbo petrol engine, while the higher variants get a 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI motor. The former makes 116 PS power and 178 Nm torque, while the latter generates 150 PS of max power and 250 Nm of peak torque.

A 6-speed transmission is offered as standard with both the engines, while the 1.0-litre TSI engine can also be had with a 6-speed torque converter AT and the bigger 1.5-litre engine gets an optional 7-speed DSG.

Car Skoda Kushaq Volkswagen T-Roc Engine 1.0-litre 3-cyl TSI/

1.5-litre 4-cyl TSI 1.5-litre 4-cyl TSI Power 116 PS/

150 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm/

250 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT/

6-speed MT, 7-speed DSG 7-speed DSG

In contrast, the Volkswagen T-Roc can only be had with the 1.5-litre 4-cylinder TSI turbo-petrol engine along with a 7-speed DSG auto gearbox. The engine is offered in the same state of tune as the Skoda Kushaq.

Features

On the feature front, the Skoda Kushaq gets a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto connectivity and gesture control, an electric sunroof, automatic headlamps with LED DRLs, ventilated front seats, two-spoke steering wheel, cruise control, rear Type-C USB ports, wireless charging, ambient lighting, a multi-function instrument cluster, connected car technology and more.

The features on offer with the Volkswagen T-Roc include all-LED lighting, a panoramic sunroof, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, two-zone automatic climate control, a 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, heated front seats, 6 speakers, auto-dimming interior rear view mirror, rear AC vents, Vienna leather seats, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity and so on.

Safety

The Skoda Kushaq’s safety equipment includes six airbags, ABS with EBD, TCS, rear-parking camera, a multi-collision braking system, tyre pressure monitor, hill start assist, hill hold control, Anti-Slip Regulation and Motor Slip Regulation, Brake Disc Wiping, Roll Over Protection, Electronic Differential Locking System and Electronic Stability Control as well.

On the other hand, the T-Roc comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, heated exterior mirrors, front and rear disc brakes, anti-skid regulation, a rear-view camera, front and rear parking sensors, auto-hold and hill-start assist, 3 rear seat belts, driver alert system and more.

Price

The 1.0-litre TSI trims of the Skoda Kushaq have been priced between Rs 10.49 lakh and Rs 15.79 lakh, while 1.5-litre TSI variants will set you back anywhere from Rs 16.19 lakh to Rs 17.59 lakh for the range-topping trim (all prices, ex-showroom).

On the other hand, the Volkswagen T-Roc is available in a single fully-loaded variant that is currently priced at Rs 21.35 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Comparison Verdict

It should be noted that the Skoda Kushaq has an upper hand over the Volkswagen T-Roc with its additional 1.0-litre TSI engine, which makes the Skoda mid-size SUV accessible to a wider group of audience. Furthermore, even the 1.5-litre TSI variants of the Kushaq are much affordable than the sole VW T-Roc trim on sale here in India.

That said, the Volkswagen T-Roc is being imported to the country as a CBU, while the Skoda Kushaq is based on the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform. In order to price it aggressively, Skoda has cut costs here and there, but being a direct import, the VW T-Roc stays true to the Volkswagen Group’s lineage.

The T-Roc is also slightly larger in size, and gets a few additional feel-good features over the Kushaq like a panoramic sunroof and a digital instrument cluster, however, it also misses out on some crucial features like cruise control and wireless charging; both of which the Kushaq boasts of.