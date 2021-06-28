Skoda Kushaq vs Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos – Price Comparison

Here, we compare the prices of the newly launched Skoda Kushaq with the petrol variants of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos

Skoda Kushaq has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 10.49 lakh. Like all other cars from VWAG in our market, the new Skoda SUV doesn’t have any diesel engine options. Instead, it gets two petrol engine choices – a 1.0-litre TSI (115 PS/175 Nm) and a 1.5-litre TSI (150 PS/250 Nm).

Transmission options include a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT, available on both engines. Here, we compare the prices of the new Skoda SUV with the petrol variants of the two most popular midsize SUVs in the Indian market – Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

Hyundai Creta has a starting price of Rs. 9.99 lakh, and it is available with two petrol engine options. The first one is a 1.5-litre NA petrol (115 PS/144 Nm), which can be had with either a 6-speed MT or a CVT. The second one is a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol (140 PS/242 Nm), which comes mated only to a 7-speed DCT.

Skoda Kushaq Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Active 1.0 TSI (Rs. 10.50 lakh) E (Rs. 9.99 lakh) HTE (Rs. 9.95 lakh) Ambition 1.0 TSI (Rs. 12.80 lakh) EX (Rs. 10.96 lakh) HTK (Rs. 10.74 lakh) Ambition 1.0 TSI AT (Rs. 14.20 lakh) S (Rs. 12.19 lakh) HTK Plus (Rs. 11.79 lakh) Style 1.0 TSI (Rs. 14.60 lakh) SX Executive (Rs. 13.18 lakh) HTK Plus iMT (Rs. 12.19 lakh) Style 1.0 TSI AT (Rs. 15.80 lakh) SX (Rs. 13.96 lakh) HTX (Rs. 13.65 lakh) Style 1.5 TSI (Rs. 16.20 lakh) SX CVT (Rs. 15.44 lakh) HTX CVT (Rs. 14.65 lakh) Style 1.5 TSI DSG (Rs. 17.60 lakh) SX (O) CVT (Rs. 16.65 lakh) GTX (O) (Rs. 15.35 lakh) – SX Turbo (Rs. 16.66 lakh) GTX Plus (Rs. 16.65 lakh) – SX (O) Turbo (Rs. 17.70 lakh) GTX Plus DCT (Rs. 17.44 lakh)

As for Kia Seltos, it has a starting price of Rs. 9.95 lakh, and it gets the same two petrol motor options as the Creta – a 1.5L NA petrol unit (115 PS/144 Nm) and a 1.4L turbo-petrol unit (140 PS/242 Nm) – although it does get additional transmission options.

The 1.5-litre motor can be had with a 6-speed MT, a 6-speed iMT, or a CVT. The 1.4-litre mill is offered with a 6-speed MT or a 7-speed DCT. The Seltos offers much more versatility than its Skoda and Hyundai rivals, and surprisingly, it’s also the most affordable among these three.

Both Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos also have a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine (115 PS/250 Nm) on offer, available with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT. The lack of a diesel powertrain option could affect the sales of the Kushaq, as the demand for it still exists among Indian buyers. We’ll have to wait and see how the market responds to it.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi