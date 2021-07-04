Skoda Kushaq Vs Hyundai Creta – Specifications Comparison

Apart from the Hyundai Creta, the Skoda Kushaq also gives competition to the likes of Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Tata Harrier, Nissan Kicks and Renault Duster

Skoda Auto has finally entered the mid-size SUV segment in the Indian market with the recent launch of the Kushaq, based on the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform. The Kushaq has become the German-owned Czech carmaker’s most affordable SUV in the country, and will compete in one of the fiercest SUV segments here.

The current mid-size SUV segment leader is the Hyundai Creta, which continues to retain its position as one of the best-selling cars in India. Could the newly arrived Skoda Kushaq make life difficult for the Hyundai Creta?

Here is a detailed specifications comparison between the two mid-size SUVs to help you find the answer, take a read –

Skoda Kushaq Vs Hyundai Creta Dimensions:

In terms of size, the Skoda Kushaq measures 4225 mm in length, 1760 mm in width, stands 1612 mm tall and has a 2651 mm long wheelbase. In contrast, the Hyundai Creta has a length of 4300 mm, a width of 1790 mm, a height of 1635 mm and a 2610 mm long wheelbase.

Car Skoda Kushaq Hyundai Creta Length 4225 mm 4300 mm Width 1760 mm 1790 mm Height 1612 mm 1635 mm Wheelbase 2651 mm 2610 mm

This means that the Hyundai Creta is 75 mm longer, 30 mm wider, 23 mm taller than the Skoda Kushaq, while the latter has a 41 mm longer wheelbase as compared to the Korean mid-size SUV.

Powertrains

The Skoda Kushaq is offered with two engines – a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI unit and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI motor. The former puts out 116 PS of max power and 178 Nm of peak torque, while the latter generates 150 PS and 250 Nm.

The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine is offered with 6-speed manual transmission as well as an optional 6-speed torque converter AT, while the transmission options on the bigger engine include a 6-speed MT as well as a 7-speed DSG.

Car Skoda Kushaq Hyundai Creta Engine 1.0-litre 3-cyl turbo petrol/

1.5-litre 4-cyl turbo petrol 1.5 litre 4-cyl NA petrol/

1.4-litre 4-cyl turbo petrol Power 116 PS/

150 PS 115 PS/

140 PS Torque 178 Nm/

250 Nm 144 Nm/

242 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT/

6-speed MT, 7-speed DSG 6-speed MT, IVT/

7-speed DCT

The Hyundai Creta is offered with three different engine options, which include 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and 1.4-litre turbo petrol units. The 1.5-litre petrol engine puts out 115 PS power and 144 Nm torque, while the oil burner produces 115 PS and 250 Nm. The 1.4-litre TGDi turbo petrol engine pus out 140 PS of power and 242 Nm of torque.

Car Hyundai Creta Engine 1.5-litre 4-cyl diesel Power 115 PS Torque 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

The transmission duties on the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox, while the former gets an optional IVT and the latter gets an optional 6-speed AT. On the other hand, the 1.4-litre TGDi turbo petrol engine can only be had with a 7-speed DCT auto.

Skoda Kushaq Vs Hyundai Creta Features:

The features on offer with the Skoda Kushaq include a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto connectivity and gesture control, an electric sunroof, automatic headlamps with LED DRLs, ventilated front seats, two-spoke steering wheel, cruise control, rear Type-C USB ports, wireless charging, ambient lighting, a multi-function instrument cluster, connected car technology (for geo-fencing, car tracking, service reminders, insurance reminders, anti-theft notification, etc) and more.

On the other hand, the Creta’s equipment list consists of a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment with smartphone connectivity, an 8-speaker premium sound system from Bose, Hyundai’s BlueLink connected-car tech, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, a 7-inch TFT colour display in the instrument cluster, a touch-enabled smart air purifier, drive mode select, paddle shifters (DCT only), remote engine start for manual trims, puddle lamps with welcome function and rear seat headrest cushions as well.

Safety

The safety features on offer with the Kushaq include six airbags, ABS with EBD, TCS, rear-parking camera, a multi-collision braking system, tyre pressure monitor, hill start assist, hill hold control, Anti-Slip Regulation and Motor Slip Regulation, Brake Disc Wiping, Roll Over Protection, Electronic Differential Locking System and more. It should also be noted that all variants come equipped with Electronic Stability Control as standard.

The Hyundai Creta comes with 6 airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill-Assist Control, driver rear view monitor, ABS with EBD, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, traction control and rear disc brakes.

Skoda Kushaq Vs Hyundai Creta Price:

The 1.0-litre TSI variants of the Kushaq have been priced from Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 15.79 lakh, while pricing for the 1.5-litre TSI trims starts from Rs 16.19 lakh and goes up to Rs 17.59 lakh.

On the other hand, the Hyundai Creta’s petrol variants have been priced from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 17.70 lakh, while the diesel trims currently retail between Rs 10.51 lakh and Rs 17.65 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom New Delhi).

Skoda Kushaq Vs Hyundai Creta Comparison Verdict:

The Hyundai Creta has been the best-selling SUV in the Indian market for some time now, and no rival seems to manage to catch up with the Korean SUV as far as sales are concerned. In a bid to go neck and neck against the best-selling mid-size SUVs, Skoda has packed the Kushaq up with tons of features, safety tech and two powerful turbocharged petrol engines.

While the Skoda Kushaq gets a range of safety features over the Hyundai Creta, the latter’s equipment list is still unmatched in the segment. The Kushaq also gets more powerful petrol engines, but misses out on a diesel engine option that the Creta has.