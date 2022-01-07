Skoda Kushaq & Volkswagen Taigun Prices Hiked By Up To Rs. 45,000

Skoda Kushaq and VW Taigun have seen an increase of up to Rs. 45,000 in their prices, effective from 1st January 2022

Skoda Kushaq was launched in India in June 2021, and in September 2021, Volkswagen Taigun went on sale in our market. Both these SUVs share a common platform – MQB A0 IN – and they have been enjoying a fair amount of success, becoming the best-selling models of their respective brands in India.

Owing to the rising cost of raw materials and transportation, Skoda and VW have raised the prices of these SUVs in the Indian market. It should be noted that many other carmakers are also hiking the prices of their vehicles this January, including Hyundai, Toyota, Maruti Suzuki.

Both Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun have the same two engine option on offer. The first one is a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor (115 PS/178 Nm), which can be had with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT. The second one is a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mill (150 PS/250 Nm), available with a choice between a 6-speed MT or a 7-speed DSG.

Skoda Kushaq latest price list – New Vs Old Variant New price Old price Active 1.0 MT Rs. 10.99 lakh Rs. 10.79 lakh Ambition 1.0 MT Rs. 12.79 lakh No change Ambition 1.0 AT Rs. 14.19 lakh No change Style 1.0 MT Rs. 14.89 lakh Rs. 14.60 lakh Style 1.0 AT Rs. 16.09 lakh Rs. 15.80 lakh Style 1.0 AT (6 airbags) Rs. 16.49 lakh Rs. 16.20 lakh Style 1.5 MT Rs. 16.49 lakh Rs. 16.20 lakh Style 1.5 DSG Rs. 17.79 lakh Rs. 17.60 lakh Style 1.5 DSG (6 airbags) Rs. 18.19 lakh Rs. 18.00 lakh

Skoda Kushaq is available in three trim levels – Active, Ambition, and Style. Only the ‘Style’ trim gets the option for the 1.5L petrol engine, while the 1.0L petrol engine is offered on all trims. Also, the ‘Active’ trim only gets the manual transmission option, while an automatic gearbox can be selected on all other trims levels.

As for Volkswagen Taigun, there are five trim levels on offer on it – Comfortline, Highline, Topline, GT, and GT Plus. On the ‘Comfortline’ and ‘GT’ trims, automatic gearbox options aren’t available, while ‘GT Plus’ doesn’t have a manual transmission on offer. The GT and GT Plus trims get the 1.5L petrol engine, while all other trims are powered by the 1.0L petrol powerplant.

Volkswagen Taigun latest price list – New Vs Old Variant New price Old price Comfortline 1.0 MT Rs. 10.99 lakh Rs. 10.54 lakh Highline 1.0 MT Rs. 12.99 lakh Rs. 12.84 lakh Highline 1.0 AT Rs. 14.39 lakh Rs. 14.14 lakh Topline 1.0 MT Rs. 14.99 lakh Rs. 14.61 lakh Topline 1.0 AT Rs. 16.39 lakh Rs. 15.95 lakh GT 1.5 MT Rs. 15.39 lakh Rs. 15.04 lakh GT 1.5 DSG Rs. 17.99 lakh Rs. 17.54 lakh

Currently, Skoda Kushaq is priced from Rs. 10.99 lakh to Rs. 18.19 lakh, and VW Taigun from Rs. 10.99 lakh to Rs. 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom prices, New Delhi). In the Indian market, their chief rivals include Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, MG Astor, etc.