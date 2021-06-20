Skoda Kushaq To Launch With 1.0L TSI Initially, 1.5L TSI To Follow Later

Skoda India is planning to launch the Kushaq SUV with only the 1.0L turbo-petrol engine at first, reveal dealer sources

Skoda is all set to launch the Kushaq SUV in the Indian market on June 28. However, as per our dealer sources, the manufacturer will only introduce the 1.0-litre TSI version on said date, with deliveries set to commence from July 12. The 1.5-litre TSI version is slated to be added later to the range, on August 4th.

The 1.0L TSI engine is a turbocharged, 3-cylinder petrol unit, capable of generating a maximum power of 115 PS and a peak torque of 175 Nm. It is available with two transmission options – a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic. The price of the vehicle will be revealed on the day of the launch, i.e., on June 28.

Meanwhile, the 1.5L TSI engine is a turbocharged, 4-cylinder unit, which belts out 150 PS and 250 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. The transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic. There will be three trim levels on offer on Skoda Kushaq – Active, Ambition, and Style – and the different engine and transmission options bring the total up to seven variants.

The 1.0-litre TSI MT will be available on all three trim levels, whereas the 1.0L AT will be limited to just the mid-spec ‘Ambition’ and the top-spec ‘Style’. As for the 1.5L TSI engine, both the MT and DSG versions will only be available on the top ‘Style’ trim level. Apart from that, there will be five paint options on offer – Brilliant Silver, Candy White, Carbon Steel, Tornado Red, and Honey Orange.

Skoda Kushaq will also come loaded with plenty of features, like automatic LED headlights, an electronic sunroof, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a two-spoke steering wheel (multi-function), auto-dimming IRVM, keyless entry, push-button start/stop, ventilated front seats, ambient cabin lighting, etc.

While the prices are still under wraps, we expect the Kushaq to cost between Rs. 9.5 lakh to Rs. 17 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon launch, the new Skoda SUV will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, etc. Volkswagen Taigun, which shares its underpinning and powertrain options with the Kushaq, is also expected to launch in India in the coming months.