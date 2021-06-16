Skoda Kushaq To Launch In The Indian Market On June 28 – Details

Skoda Kushaq will come with two petrol engine options – a 1.0L TSI unit and a 1.5L TSI unit – with both manual and automatic gearbox choices

Skoda will launch the Kushaq SUV in the Indian market on June 28. Zac Hollis, Director of Sales, Service & Marketing at Skoda India, confirmed the news on Twitter, stating that official bookings will also commence the same day. The Kushaq will be Skoda Auto Volkswagen India’s first made-in-India SUV, built under the India 2.0 plan.

Skoda Kushaq will be available in three trim levels upon launch – Active, Ambition, and Style. There will be five paint choices on offer namely Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Carbon Steel, Honey Orange, and Tornado Red. The SUV has a classy and attractive exterior design, featuring vertically split headlamps, a signature butterfly grille, L-shaped wraparound LED taillights, prominent roof rails, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

The base variant of the SUV will feature steel wheels though, with plastic wheel covers. The Kushaq has a length of 4,225mm, a width of 1,760mm, and a height of 1,612mm. The wheelbase of the SUV measures 2,651mm, and the boot space is 385 litres (expandable to 1,405 litres with the rear seats folded).

The interior styling of the Kushaq is just as impressive as the exterior design, it not more. The highlights of the cabin are the free-standing 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system and the beautiful two-spoke steering wheel (multifunction). The lower variants will feature cloth upholstery, while the top trim will get leatherette seats.

There will be plenty of features on offer here, like an electric sunroof, auto headlamps and wipers, ventilated front seats, ambient cabin lighting, connected car tech, etc. In terms of safety equipment, the Kushaq will offer six airbags, a multi-collision braking system, tyre pressure monitoring system, hill start assist, and ESC.

There will be two engine options on offer here – a 1.0-litre TSI petrol (115 PS/175 Nm) and a 1.5-litre TSI petrol (150 PS/250 Nm). The smaller motor will be available with a choice between a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The bigger engine would be available with a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG.

Upon launch, Skoda Kushaq will lock horns with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Renault Duster, and Maruti S-Cross. Volkswagen will also launch a new SUV in India soon, named ‘Taigun’, which will be based on the Kushaq’s MQB A0 IN platform.