Skoda Kushaq To Be Offered With 2 Engine & 3 Gearbox Choices In India

The Kushaq will become the first car to be based on Skoda Auto Volkswagen India’s heavily localised MQB A0 IN architecture and will be launched in March 2021

At the 2020 Auto Expo last year, Skoda showcased a compact SUV concept known as the Vision IN. However, the SUV went on to be christened as the ‘Kushaq’ earlier this month, and the production-ready version of the SUV is all set to make its world premiere in March this year.

The Kushaq will go on to become the first car to be built as a part of the Volkswagen Group’s India 2.0 project, and the SUV will be based on the German automaker’s heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform. This platform will also be used by a host of upcoming VW and Skoda cars, including the Volkswagen Taigun, which will be sharing its underpinnings with the Kushaq.

Skoda has confirmed that it will be offering the Kushaq with two different powertrain options – a 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine which will be offered on the lower trims, as well as a bigger 1.5-litre TSI motor that will perform duties on the higher variants. The 1.0-litre motor is the same engine seen under the hood of the Rapid, and will produce 110 PS of maximum power, along with 175 Nm of peak torque.

On the other hand, the 1.5-litre unit will have a max power output of 150 PS, and a peak torque rating of 250 Nm. Furthermore, buyers will have three different gearbox choices. Just like the Rapid, the smaller 1.0-litre engine on the Kushaq will also be offered with a 6-speed manual transmission and an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic.

The 1.5-litre TSI will also be offered with a 6-speed MT, while it will also get an optional 7-speed DSG auto. On the feature front, the Skoda Kushaq is expected to be offered with a freestanding touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, connected-car tech, a 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, and much more.

Upon arrival, the Skoda Kushaq will put up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Renault Duster, as well as entry-level variants of the Tata Harrier and MG Hector.