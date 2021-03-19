Skoda Kushaq Specs Comparison Vs Rivals (Creta, Seltos, Kicks)

The Skoda Kushaq is being built on an entirely new and heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform which will underpin a range of upcoming VW Group cars in India

Skoda has officially taken the wraps off of the production-ready version of the Kushaq, the mid-size SUV we’ve been waiting for since the 2020 Auto Expo held in February last year. The Kushaq is the carmaker’s first made-in- India SUV, and is expected to be launched in the country in May this year.

The Skoda Kushaq will go on to become the latest entrant to join the ever-growing mid-size SUV segment, and will directly put up against the likes of the best-selling SUV in India – Hyundai Creta, its cousin Kia Seltos as well as the Renault Duster and Nissan Kicks. Let’s take a look at how the upcoming Skoda SUV stands in front of its rivals –

Dimensions

In terms of size, the Skoda Kushaq measures 4,225 mm in length, 1,760 mm in width, stands 1,612 mm tall and has a 2,651 mm long wheelbase which is the best in the class. Furthermore, it has a 385-litre boot space, along with a ground clearance of 188 mm.

Length 4,225 mm Width 1,760 mm Height 1,612 mm Wheelbase 2,651 mm Ground Clearance 188 mm Boot Space 385 litres

This means that all its rivals, i.e. Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster, Kia Seltos and Nissan Kicks are longer, wider, taller as compared to the Skoda SUV but the wheelbase is the longest in the segment.

Powertrains

Powering the entry-level variants of the Skoda Kushaq will be a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder TSI turbo petrol engine producing 115 PS of maximum power and 175 Nm of peak torque. This engine will be available with a 6-speed manual transmission as well as an optional 6-speed torque converter auto.

The entry-level variants of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos get a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine rated at 115 PS/144 Nm, which can be had with either a 6-speed MT or an optional IVT.

The Nissan Kicks and Renault Duster, on the other hand, are offered with a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine that makes 106 PS power and 142 Nm torque on the lower trims. This engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.

Skoda Kushaq Hyundai Creta & Kia Seltos Nissan Kicks & Renault Duster 1.0-litre 3-cyl turbo petrol 1.5-litre 4-cyl NA petrol 1.5-litre 4-cyl NA petrol 115 PS 115 PS 106 PS 175 Nm 144 Nm 142 Nm 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, IVT 5-speed MT

On the higher trims, the Skoda Kushaq will be getting a 1.5-litre TSI turbo petrol unit producing 150 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque. The engine will be offered with a 6-speed manual, along with a 7-speed DSG auto.

The Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta get a 1.4-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine on the higher variants, and the engine belts out 140 PS and 242 Nm. The engine can be had with a 7-speed DCT gearbox on both the Korean SUVs, while the Seltos 1.4-litre turbo petrol also gets a 6-speed MT.

The Nissan Kicks and Renault Duster get a 1.3-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol motor that generates 156 PS of max power and 254 Nm of peak torque. This powertrain can be had with a 6-speed MT, or an optional 8-step CVT auto.

Skoda Kushaq Hyundai Creta &

Kia Seltos Nissan Kicks &

Renault Duster 1.5-litre 4-cyl turbo petrol 1.4-litre 4-cyl turbo petrol 1.3-litre 4-cyl turbo petrol 150 PS 140 PS 156 PS 250 Nm 242 Nm 254 Nm 6-speed MT, 7-speed DSG 6-speed MT (Seltos only), 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 8-speed CVT

While the Skoda Kushaq, Nissan Kicks and Renault Duster are petrol offerings, the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos also get a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that makes 115 PS power and 250 Nm torque. The transmission options on this engine include a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT.

Features

On the feature front, the Skoda Kushaq will come equipped with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto, an electric sunroof, automatic headlamps with LED DRLs, ventilated front seats, rain-sensing wipers, tyre pressure monitoring, cruise control, rear Type-C USB ports, wireless charging, ambient lighting, connected car technology (for geo-fencing, car tracking, service reminders, insurance reminders, anti-theft notification, and so on).

This means that the Kushaq is on par with the best-selling cars in the segment – the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos, while it outperforms the Nissan Kicks and Renault Duster as far as features are concerned.

Price

The Renault Duster has currently priced from Rs 9.57 lakh to Rs 13.87 lakh, whereas Nissan retails the Kicks at a starting price of Rs 9.49 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 14.64 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom New Delhi) for the top-end trim.

On the other hand, the Kia Seltos is priced between Rs 9.89 lakh and Rs 17.45 lakh, while its cousin Hyundai Creta is retailed at a base price of Rs 9.99 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 17.53 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom New Delhi) for the range-topping variant.

Skoda is yet to reveal pricing for the Kushaq, which will likely happen closer to its launch. That being said, we expect Skoda to price the mid-size SUV from Rs 13 lakh onwards.