Skoda Kushaq, Slavia 1.5L Petrol Now In Ambition Trim, Priced At Rs. 14.99 L

2023 Skoda Kushaq and Slavia gain 1.5L turbo petrol engine in the Ambition trim making it more accessible for buyers

Skoda has introduced the 1.5L turbocharged four-cylinder TSI petrol engine in the Ambition trim of the Kushaq and Slavia in the domestic market. The Skoda Kushaq 1.5L Ambition is priced at Rs. 14.99 lakh for the manual trim while the automatic and AT dual-tone trims are priced at Rs. 16.79 lakh and Rs. 16.84 lakh respectively (both prices, ex-showroom).

The more powerful 1.5L turbo petrol mill continues to develop a maximum power output of 150 PS at 5,000 rpm and 250 Nm of peak torque at 1,600 rpm. It is linked with a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed DSG automatic unit. Previously, the bigger petrol engine was available only in the Style and Monte Carlo variants of the midsize SUV.

With increasing competition in the midsize SUV and sedan segments, the addition of new variants in the Kushaq and Slavia powered by the performance-based 1.5L turbo petrol engine is a welcoming affair as it makes the powertrain less expensive for consumers. The 2023 Skoda Slavia with the 1.5L Ambition variant costs Rs. 14.94 lakh for the manual trim (ex-showroom).

It will compete directly against the 1.5L turbo petrol engine equipped SX MT variant of the new-gen Hyundai Verna, costing Rs. 14.83 lakh (ex-showroom). The AT 1.5L turbo costs Rs. 16.24 lakh while the AT two-tone is priced at Rs. 16.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The 1.5L turbo petrol engine as well as the 1.0L three-cylinder turbo petrol engine in the Slavia and Kushaq comply with BSVI stage 2 emission norms and are E20 ready.

Both powertrains are said to be more fuel efficient by 7 per cent. The 1.5L turbocharged gasoline unit comes with cylinder deactivation technology as well. The dual-tone Skoda Slavia is offered in Crystal Blue with a black roof and Carbon Steel with a silver roof combination while the two-tone Kushaq can be bought in either Honey Orange with a black roof or Carbon Steel with a silver roof shade.

The Czech automaker has also launched the Onyx edition of the Kushaq, priced at Rs. 12.39 lakh (ex-showroom). It is Rs. 80,000 more expensive than the base variant and comes with visual enhancements. It is retailed only with a 1.0L turbo petrol engine, linked with a six-speed manual transmission.