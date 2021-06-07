Skoda Kushaq Production Begins In India; Deliveries From Next Month

Skoda Kushaq is powered by a 1.0-litre turbo petrol producing 115 PS maximum power and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol kicking out 150 PS; both manual and AT will be offered

Skoda Auto India has commenced production of the Kushaq locally at its manufacturing plant in Chakan near Pune and is the production version of the Vision IN concept showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. The deliveries of the mid-size SUV will begin next month in India and is the first model based on the MQB A0 IN platform.

The architecture has been designed to meet stricter safety and emission requirements and up to 95 per cent localisation has been achieved. The significant development of the platform has been carried out at the new technology centre in Pune. The Kushaq will be powered by two locally manufactured TSI petrol engines.

The 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol develops a maximum power output of 115 PS and 175 Nm of peak torque while the 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol kicks out 150 PS and 250 Nm. Both will be linked with a six-speed manual transmission as standard while a six-speed torque converter auto will be an option in the smaller turbo unit.

A seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission will be available in the top-spec variants of the bigger petrol mill. Speaking on the occasion of the rollout, Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director, ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd, said, “We have managed to achieve localisation levels up to 95 per cent, which truly puts the engineering and manufacturing expertise of India on the global map.”

The Skoda Kushaq is also the first product coming out of the India 2.0 project and its name is derived from Sanskrit, meaning a king or an emperor. The five-seater will compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, MG Hector and the likes and it boasts the latest design language followed by the brand globally with elegant body surfaces and character lines.

The features list comprises a large 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, in-car connectivity technology, multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, automatic climate control, multiple airbags in the top-end variants, and a host of driver-assistive and safety features.