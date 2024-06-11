Skoda Kushaq Onyx AT Launched In India At Rs. 13.49 Lakh

Skoda Kushaq Onyx AT is claimed to be the most affordable automatic variant in its segment and is powered by a 1.0L TSI engine

Skoda Auto India has today announced the launch of the Onyx AT variant of the popular Kushaq midsize SUV in the domestic market. Claimed to be the most affordable automatic SUV in its segment, the Skoda Kushaq Onyx AT is priced at Rs. 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and it derives power from a 1.0L three-cylinder TSI turbocharged petrol engine only.

The Czech automaker launched the Kushaq Onyx edition for the first time last year but it was only with a manual transmission. Now, the addition of the six-speed torque converter automatic transmission has helped in expanding the range. The powertrain produces a maximum power output of 114 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque.

The Onyx version is positioned between the Active and Ambition trims and is packed with features such as paddle shifters, an automatic climate control system, hill hold control, cornering fog lamps, rear wiper with defogger, LED headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights, etc. A few months ago, Skoda added six airbags to the lineup of the Kushaq as standard.

More recently, its sibling, the VW Taigun received six airbags as a standard fitment. Both midsize SUVs are underpinned by the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform and have several commonalities. They scored five stars in Global NCAP crash tests as well. Some of the other highlighting features in the Onyx AT are tectonic wheel covers, textile mats with Onyx inscription, and auto AC with control touch panels.

Customers will also get Onyx inscribed scuff plates and Onyx badge on B-pillars. Commenting on the launch of the Kushaq Onyx AT, Petr Janeba, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said,

“The Onyx variant has been a key addition in our line-up combining the value of the Active trim with features from the higher variants. This new Kushaq Onyx offering is in response to feedback from our customers, which points at a healthy demand for an automatic variant at a more accessible price point. In fact, our value proposition makes this Kushaq the most affordable automatic in its entire segment.”