Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Launched In India At Rs. 15.99 Lakh

Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo gets exterior and interior enhancements compared to the regular model; features an all-digital instrument console

Skoda Auto India has today announced the price of the Kushaq Monte Carlo. Costing Rs. 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 1.0L TSI MT, it has already started reaching dealerships across the country. It gets a host of changes compared to the regular model and is offered in white and red colour schemes. It comes with exterior enhancements and interior changes giving a sportier vibe and it helps in expanding the range of the Kushaq as well.

On the outside, the Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo features blackened fronr grille, newly designed alloy wheels, special Monte Carlo badging on the front fender, black finished roof rails and glossy black roof. At the back, the Skoda and Kushaq lettering are also done up in black colour. The changes do elevate the road presence of one of the top-selling Skoda models in India.

The interior gains dual-tone black and red upholstery while the glossy red inserts have also been given to the door pads, dash and centre console as the theme sticks in line with the visual updates on the outside. The equipment list comes with an all-digital instrument console shared with the recently launched Slavia midsize sedan. The special edition can be considered as an alternative to the Hyundai Creta Knight Edition, Kia Seltos X-Line and Tata Harrier Dark Edition and is based on the top-end Style grade. As for the performance, the five-seater uses a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission choices.

The smaller petrol mill generates a maximum power output of 110 PS and 175 Nm of peak torque while the 1.5-litre gasoline unit kicks out 150 PS and 250 Nm. The latter is coupled with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG transmission. The Kushaq is the first model to be spawned out of the India 2.0 revival project with an investment of more than a billion euros. It is underpinned by the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform. The Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.0 TSI AT is priced at Rs. 17.69 lakh while the 1.5 TSI MT and 1.5 TSI DSG are priced at Rs. 17.89 lakh and Rs. 19.49 lakh respectively (all prices, ex-showroom).