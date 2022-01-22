Skoda Kushaq Loses Auto-Folding ORVMs On All Trim Levels

All variants of Skoda Kushaq now come with manual-folding ORVMs, and the reason for that is stated to be semiconductor chip shortage

Skoda Kushaq was launched in India back in June last year, and the SUV quickly became the Czech brand’s most popular model in the Indian car market. The manufacturer hiked the prices of Kushaq this month, effective January 1 onwards, by up to Rs. 30,000. Apart from the prices, the manufacturer also changed one detail about the SUV.

Skoda has officially communicated to its dealers that electrically-folding outside rear-view mirrors have been removed from the SUV entirely, replaced by manual-folding ORVMs starting this January, due to semiconductor chip shortage. Although understandable, this move is still quite baffling, especially on a premium vehicle like Kushaq. A few people who have taken delivery of the VIN2022 models of the SUV have expressed their disappointment at this change.

No changes have been reported to the rest of the equipment list, at least at the moment. The top-spec ‘Style’ trim comes loaded with all-power windows, automatic climate control, cruise control, keyless entry and go, cooled glovebox, ventilated front seats, power-adjustable ORVMs, rain-sensing wipers, electric sunroof, 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), connected car tech (MyŠKODA Connect), etc.

Skoda Kushaq continues to be available with two engine options in the Indian market. The first one is a 1.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-3 petrol engine, which belts out 115 PS and 178 Nm of peak power and torque respectively. The second one is a 1.5-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 petrol engine, with 150 PS and 250 Nm on tap.

Transmission choices are the same as before too. A 6-speed manual gearbox comes standard on both powerplants, while automatic transmission options consist of a 6-speed torque-converter system on the 1.0L motor and a 7-speed dual-clutch system on the 1.5L mill. Power is sent to the front wheels only, regardless of the gearbox chosen. There is no diesel engine option on offer on Kushaq, or any Skoda car in India for that matter.

Currently, Skoda Kushaq is priced from Rs. 10.99 lakh to Rs. 18.19 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). In the Indian market, it rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor, Maruti S-Cross, Renault Duster, and Nissan Kicks.