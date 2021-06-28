Skoda Kushaq Launched In India; Priced From Rs. 10.50 Lakh

Skoda Kushaq derives power from a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol and a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol unit; both manual and automatic gearboxes offered

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Limited stepped foot into the India 2.0 project just a few years ago and more than one billion euro investment has been made between 2019 and 2021 to bring up a new modular platform and to cater to the requirements of the domestic customers with strategic moves, and it has finally borne fruit.

The Czech Republican automaker has today introduced the Kushaq mid-size SUV rivalling Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Nissan Kicks and Renault Duster in the highly competitive segment and is priced at Rs. 10.50 lakh for the entry-level Active 1.0 TSI MT variant. It goes all the way up to Rs. 17.60 lakh for the Style 1.5 DSG (ex-showroom).

The five-seater Skoda Kushaq is available in Active, Ambition and Style variants. The mid-size SUV is nothing but the production version of the Vision IN concept displayed at the 2020 Auto Expo and is rolled out of the manufacturing plant in Chakan near Pune, Maharashtra. It sits on the India-specific MQB A0 IN platform with more than 95 per cent localisation and is shared with the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun.

S.No Skoda Kushaq Variants Price (Ex-Showroom) 1. Kushaq 1.0 6-MT Active Rs. 10.50 lakh 2. Kushaq 1.0 6-MT Ambition Rs. 12.80 lakh 3. Kushaq 1.0 6-AT Ambition Rs. 14.20 lakh 4. Kushaq 1.0 6-MT Style Rs. 14.60 lakh 5. Kushaq 1.0 6-AT Style Rs. 15.80 lakh 6. Kushaq 1.5 6-MT Style Rs. 16.20 lakh 7. Kushaq 1.5 7-DSG Style Rs. 17.60 lakh

The Skoda Kushaq adapts the styling philosophy followed by the brand globally with elegant character lines and it boasts chromed butterfly front grille with vertical black slats, wide central air intake, sleek LED headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights along with prominent skid plates and blackened B-pillars pillars.

Elsewhere, you could also find a set of appealing 17-inch alloy wheels, aluminium roof rails, black shark fin antenna, split LED tail lamps, SKODA lettering inscribed on the sculpted trunk, boot integrated spoiler, high-mounted stop lamp, rear wiper with washer, chromed window line, black wheel arch cladding, black lower sills, etc.

S. No Skoda Kushaq Dimensions Measurements 1. Length 4,225 2. Width 1,760 3. Height 1,612 4. Wheelbase 2,651 5. Bootspace 385 litres 6. Ground Clearance 188 mm (unladen)

S.No Skoda Kushaq Performance Units 1. Engine 1.0L Petrol/1.5L Petrol 2. Power 115 PS/150 PS 3. Torque 175 Nm/250 Nm 4. Transmission Six-Speed MT/AT / Six-Speed MT/DSG

As for the engines, the Skoda Kushaq uses a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine developing a maximum power output of 115 PS and 175 Nm of peak torque. The 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol kicks out 150 PS and 250 Nm. Both the powertrains are hooked with a six-speed manual transmission as standard.

A six-speed torque converter automatic transmission is offered in the Ambition and Style variants of the smaller petrol engine priced at Rs. 14.20 lakh and Rs. 15.60 lakh respectively. The 1.5-litre petrol comes in only two trims: Style 1.5 TSI MT costing Rs. 16.20 lakh and Rs. 17.60 lakh for the top-of-the-line Style 1.5 TSI equipped with a seven-speed DSG transmission (all prices, ex-showroom pan India). The colour choices in which the Skoda Kushaq is offered are Candy White, Reflex Silver, Carbon Steel, Honey Orange and Tornado Red. The interior of the mid-size SUV is also packed with features including a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a two-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls and automatic climate control.

With premium fit and finish, the Kushaq gets an assortment of safety, comfort, convenience and assistive features like six airbags, rearview camera, multi-collision brake assist, traction control, hill-hold control, electronic stability control, tyre pressuring monitoring, ambient lighting, electric sunroof, cruise control, ventilated front seats and so on.