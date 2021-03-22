Skoda Kushaq (Hyundai Creta Rival) Launch Timeline Revealed

The 2021 Skoda Kushaq will be offered with two turbo-petrol engine options, both available with manual and automatic transmission options

Skoda has officially unveiled the Kushaq SUV, which is the first made-in-India product under the VW group’s India 2.0 project. This newly-revealed SUV is built on the ‘MQB A0 IN’ platform, and features up to 95 per cent localisation. The manufacturer has revealed that the price of the Kushaq will be announced in June of this year, and the vehicle will go on sale a month later, in July.

Upon launch, the upcoming Skoda Kushaq will compete against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, etc., in the Indian market. The SUV gets a muscular exterior design, with crystalline LED headlamps and taillamps, along with LED DRLs. It also gets a blacked-out front grille with chrome surrounds, prominent roof rails, and a sporty roof-mounted rear spoiler.

There’s black plastic cladding along the bottom of the vehicle, and on the wheel arches as well. The front and rear bumpers feature silver-finished skid plates, and we also see a set of beautiful dual-tone alloy wheels here. The interior design is also extremely impressive, and the equipment list is quite extensive.

The cabin of the Kushaq features a black and grey colour theme, with piano black inserts throughout. The vehicle offers a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Skoda Play connected car tech), a semi-digital instrument cluster (analogue dials with multi-colour MID), ventilated seats (front row), electric sunroof, and a premium 6-speaker audio system with a sub-woofer.

Skoda has also taken care of the safety aspect; the Kushaq offers six airbags, electronic stability control, multi-collision braking system, etc. As for the powertrain options, there are two available here. The first one is a 1.0-litre TSI petrol motor, which belts out 115 PS and 175 Nm. It comes with two transmission choices – a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.

The second engine option is a 1.5-litre TSI petrol unit, which can develop 150 PS and 250 Nm. It can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG. As for the price, we expect the Skoda Kushaq to be price between Rs. 9 lakh to Rs. 17 lakh (ex-showroom).