Skoda Kushaq Facelift Launch Timeline Revealed – More New Details

Skoda Kushaq to receive a mid-cycle facelift by August 2025: to feature connected LED Lighting, ADAS, 360-degree camera and more

The Skoda Kushaq SUV is getting a big update soon to stay competitive in the compact SUV market. Since its debut three years ago, it’s been known for its modern design, strong performance, and advanced features. The facelift will bring new exterior touches like connected LED lights and a cool Olive Green colour option. Inside, expect upgrades to the safety features and interior design to make it even more appealing. Despite these changes, it’ll still offer the same reliable engines, balancing power and fuel efficiency for drivers who want both.

Skoda Kushaq Interior and Features Changes

Although exact details of the interior updates aren’t available yet, new trim and upholstery elements with updated colours are anticipated. Confirmed improvements include the addition of an ADAS suite. The Kushaq already features a digital instrument cluster, ventilated seats, and six airbags. There is no confirmation that the popular panoramic sunroof will be part of the facelift.

Skoda Kushaq Exterior Changes

Sources reveal that the Kushaq facelift will incorporate a connected lighting theme for its headlamps and tail lamps, an increasingly popular design trend across all car segments. This may lead to a significant redesign of the headlamps, likely connected at the grille, which is also expected to grow larger. The connected tail lamps at the rear might resemble those of the new Kodiaq for a consistent family look.

The facelift will also introduce a new Olive Green exterior paint option. Additional updates could include redesigned front and rear bumpers and new alloy wheels. We would love to see a clear differentiation between the 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre variants, as there is currently no way to distinguish them visually. Exclusive paint jobs, unique alloy designs, or side skirts would be great inclusions and would help justify the higher cost of the 1.5-litre variant.

Skoda Kushaq Powertrain Options

The Kushaq facelift will retain the current model’s mechanical setup, including the 115hp, 178Nm 1.0-litre 3-cylinder TSI engine and the 150hp, 250Nm 1.5-litre TSI 4-cylinder engine. Both engines will be paired with a standard 6-speed manual gearbox. The 1.0-litre TSI engine will also offer a 6-speed automatic transmission, while the 1.5-litre TSI engine will come with a 7-speed DSG transmission.