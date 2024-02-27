Skoda Kushaq Explorer Edition Debuts With Off-Road Ready Updates

Skoda Kushaq Explorer Edition could be launched soon and it gets a bunch of accessories including off-road spec tyres and a roof rack

Besides announcing its future plans, which involve the arrival of a new compact SUV and a pure electric vehicle, Skoda has showcased Explorer Edition based on the Kushaq Style trim. The midsize SUV has been well received by customers and is based on the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform, shared with the Slavia, Virtus and Taigun and the architecture will also give to a new compact SUV.

While the Skoda Kushaq is not an off-roader, the Explorer Edition, which is being evaluated for launch in India, gets a host of updates the 4WD enthusiasts will be thrilled about. It is equipped with Ultra Mile 44 all-terrain Bull off-road spec tyres at the front and rear and a tow hook, finished in orange colour, mounted on the lower part of the bumper.

Other highlights are a prominent roof rack, black alloy wheels and a horizontally mounted auxiliary light. Despite these upgrades, no mechanical changes meant that the Kushaq remains a regular midsize SUV that is not a specialised off-road machine. The Czech auto major has also added a heads-up display, an upgraded reverse parking camera and a 360-degree camera system in the Kushaq Explorer Edition.

The exterior is finished in an optional matte green colour while the splash of orange highlights on the lower door trim, front skid plate, grille and bumper add to the visual appeal. In India, the Skoda Kushaq is priced at Rs. 11.89 lakh for the base variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 20.49 lakh for the top-spec trim (ex-showroom).

As for the performance, the 1.0L three-cylinder turbo petrol engine produces 109 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque while the 1.5L four-cylinder petrol mill kicks out 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. A six-speed manual is available as standard while a six-speed torque converter automatic and a seven-speed DSG can be bought depending on the variants chosen.

The Kushaq is already retailed in Onyx, Monte Carlo, Matte, Elegance and Lava Blue Editions in India and more recently, VW introduced the GT Edge Trail Edition of the Taigun.