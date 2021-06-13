Skoda Kushaq Deliveries From Next Month; To Get 2 Turbo Petrol Engines

Skoda Kushaq is powered by a 1.0-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission options

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Limited embarked on the India 2.0 project a few years ago and under which more than one billion euro has been invested in the last three years. It must be noted that the significant investment holds plenty of importance for the brand’s future and the upcoming range of models will be based on a heavily localised platform.

Kicking things off will be the Skoda Kushaq, which is the production version of the Vision IN concept showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo in Greater Noida. The mid-size SUV will have its prices released in the coming weeks and the production of the five-seater has already begun at its manufacturing plant in Chakan near Pune, Maharasthra.

The Kushaq will rival Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Nissan Kicks and Renault Duster in the hotly contested mid-size SUV segment. Underpinned by the MQB A0 IN architecture with more than 95 per cent local content, the Kushaq carries the latest design philosophy followed by the brand globally with elegant character lines.

Some of the design highlights are chromed butterfly front grille with vertical black slats, wide central air inlet, sharp LED headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lights, front and rear skid plates, raked front windshield, newly designed alloy wheels, roof rails, split LED tail lamps, SKODA lettering inscribed on the bootlid and so on.

As for the performance, the Skoda Kushaq is equipped with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 115 PS and 175 Nm of peak torque. The 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol churns out 150 PS and 250 Nm. As standard, both are paired with a six-speed manual transmission.

The smaller gasoline unit can also be had with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission while a seven-speed DSG will be offered in the top-spec variants of the 1.5-litre petrol engine. The features list comprises a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, steering wheel with mounted controls, automatic climate control, multiple airbags, etc.