Skoda Kushaq AT With 6 Airbags & TPMS Launched At Rs. 16.20 Lakh

Skoda had initially decided to skip these features from the automatic variants’ equipment list, which resulted in a backlash from customers

Skoda India has updated the top-end Style automatic variant(s) of the Kushaq mid-size SUV, and it now features some additional safety tech including 6 airbags (as opposed to 2 previously offered), as well as a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It should be noted that both the 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI automatic Style variants get these new safety features.

However, this has also led to a price increase. Skoda has increased the prices of these two variants by Rs 40,000 each. This means that the Style 1.0-litre TSI AT variant will now set you back by Rs 16.20 lakh, while the range-topping Style 1.5-litre TSI DSG costs Rs 18 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

Skoda Kushaq Variants New Price* Old Price* Style 1.0-litre TSI AT Rs 16.20 lakh Rs 15.80 lakh Style 1.5-litre TSI DSG Rs 18 lakh Rs 17.60 lakh

*All prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi

The changes have been made thanks to customer feedback since even the top-end automatic variants of the Kushaq previously only offered two airbags and did not get TPMS, while the manual variants did get these two safety features. However, Skoda was quick to respond.

Other safety features on offer with the SUV include ABS with EBD, TCS, rear-parking camera, a multi-collision braking system, hill start assist, hill hold control, Anti-Slip Regulation and Motor Slip Regulation, Brake Disc Wiping, Roll Over Protection, Electronic Differential Locking System and Electronic Stability Control as well.

Powering the Skoda Kushaq is a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI turbo petrol engine, as well as a 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI motor. The former makes 116 PS power and 178 Nm torque, while the latter generates 150 PS of max power and 250 Nm of peak torque. A 6-speed gearbox is offered as standard with both the motors, while the 1.0-litre TSI unit can also be had with a 6-speed torque converter AT and the bigger 1.5-litre engine gets an optional 7-speed DSG.

The Skoda Kushaq currently puts up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, while it will soon also face rivalry from its own cousin, the Volkswagen Taigun which is set to be launched on September 23.