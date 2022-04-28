Skoda Kushaq Ambition Classic Launched In India From Rs. 12.69 Lakh

The new ‘Ambition Classic’ trim of Skoda Kushaq gets a 1.0L turbo-petrol engine, available with a choice between a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT

While we were all waiting for the new Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo to be introduced in the Indian market, the Czech carmaker went ahead and silently added an ‘Ambition Classic’ trim level to its popular midsize SUV. This new grade has been positioned between the base ‘Active’ and the ‘Ambition’ trim levels.

Compared to the ‘Ambition’ grade, the new Kushaq ‘Ambition Classic’ loses out on a few features to lower the prices. The automatic climate control system has been replaced by manual AC. It does get the 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system though, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but Skoda Connect (connected car tech) has been removed.

The new trim level gets black suede seat covers instead of the dual-tone fabric upholstery on the Ambition grade. There are a few visual upgrades, consisting of chrome detailing for the window lining, trunk line, lower doors, and front bumper. All other features are the same as on the Ambition trim of the SUV.

Also, dual-tone colour options are finally available on Skoda Kushaq with the ‘Ambition Classic’ trim level. A white roof is available on the Carbon Steel paint option, while on the other paint choices – Tornado Red, Honey Orange, Candy White, and Brilliant Silver – a black roof is being offered.

The new Skoda Kushaq Ambition Classic is only available with the 1.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-3 petrol engine. This motor continues to belt out 115 PS of peak power and 178 Nm of maximum torque, and can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.

As for the prices, Skoda Kushaq Ambient Classic costs Rs. 12.69 lakh for the manual variant and Rs. 14.09 lakh for the automatic variant (ex-showroom prices, New Delhi). The addition of this new trim level has made the 1.0L automatic version a little more affordable.

In the Indian market, Skoda Kushaq competes with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, MG Astor, etc.

Images are for representation only