Skoda Kushaq 1.5L TSI To Get More Affordable ‘Ambition’ Trim Soon

SKODA AUTO India will likely add two new variants to the Kushaq range – Ambition 1.5L MT and Ambition 1.5L DSG – very soon

Skoda Kushaq was launched in India in June this year, available in three trim levels – Active, Ambition, and Style. The 1.0-litre TSI engine is available in all three trims, while the 1.5-litre TSI motor is currently exclusive to the top-spec ‘Style’ grade. Skoda seems to be planning to offer the 1.5L engine on the mid-spec ‘Ambition’ trim as well, as revealed by leaked RTO documents.

The type approval documents have been leaked for both Ambition 1.5L MT and Ambition 1.5L DSG (accidentally referred to as AT in the certificate). The addition of these new variants will help the manufacturer make the 1.5-litre TSI version of the Kushaq more affordable, which is currently priced from Rs. 16.19 lakh (Style 1.5L MT) to Rs. 17.59 lakh (Style 1.5L DSG).

The Ambition trim offers features like a 10.1-inch infotainment system (with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), connected car tech, automatic climate control, ambient cabin lighting, cruise control, all power windows, cooled glove box, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, LED lighting system (headlights, DRLs, and taillights), rear parking camera, etc. It does miss out on ventilated front seats and sunroof though.

The 1.5-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 petrol motor is good for peak power and torque of 150 PS and 250 Nm, respectively. The transmission choices consist of a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DSG, both of which send power to the front wheels only.

For improved fuel efficiency, cylinder deactivation tech is offered here. Also, hill hold assist is available on the automatic version. The Kushaq is based on the VW group’s ‘MQB A0 IN’ platform, which also underpins the VW Taigun. The latter is slated to launch in India very soon, on September 23.

VW Taigun will be mechanically similar to its Skoda counterpart, featuring the same engine and transmission options, but will have unique interior and exterior styling. Apart from its forthcoming Volkswagen cousin, Skoda Kushaq competes with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, Maruti S-Cross, Nissan Kicks, and the upcoming MG Astor in the Indian market.