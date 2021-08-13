Skoda Kushaq 1.5 TSI Has Started Reaching Dealerships Finally!

With the 1.5L TSI motor, the Skoda Kushaq has started to reach the showroom floors across the nation, confirms Zac Hollis

Skoda Kushaq is one of the finest compact SUVs that are on sale in the country today. The brand launched the Kushaq with two powertrain choices – 1.0L TSI and 1.5L TSI. However, there was a twist in the tale as the SUV reached the showroom floors with the smaller and less-powerful motor. Well, the brand has started dispatching the Kushaq with the 1.5L TSI motor now, as confirmed by Zac Hollis.

Hollis tweeted that Skoda Kushaq is now available with the bigger & powerful 1.5L TSI engine across all the dealerships in India. This engine sports a 4-cylinder layout with a turbocharger on board. It cranks out a power output of 150 PS and a max torque of 250 Nm. Yes! This engine is quite frugal too. It returns a claimed mileage figure of 17.95 kmpl with its Active Cylinder Technology.

Talking of the prices, the Czech brand sells the Kushaq in India at a starting price of Rs. 10.49 lakh, ex-showroom. Prices for the 1.5L TSI trims start at Rs. 16.19 lakh, ex-showroom. Transmission options for the Kushaq include a 6-speed manual gearbox, a 6-speed torque converter automatic (exclusive to 1.0L TSI), and a 7-speed DCT (availability restricted to 1.5L TSI).

In terms of dimensions, the Kushaq is 4,225 mm long, 1,760 mm wide, and 1,612 mm tall. With a wheelbase of 2,651 mm, it also offers ample space on the inside, with a boot volume of 385 litres.

The feature list on the Kushaq is long too. It comprises a 10-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment unit, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay compatibility, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, electronic sunroof, wireless phone charging pad, in-car WiFi, connected car tech, and leatherette seats.

Built on the MQB A0 IN structure, the Kushaq comes equipped with numerous passive safety systems, including six airbags, traction control, automatic headlamps, rear parking camera, rain-sensing wipers, multi-collision braking system, hill start assist, tyre pressure monitoring system, ABS with EBD, among many. In addition, all the variants come equipped with electronic stability control as a standard affair.