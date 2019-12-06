Skoda Kodiaq, Superb Demand Increases; Superb Sales Up By 117% In Nov

Skoda’s most premium offerings in India Kodiaq SUV and Superb sedan see massive growth in sales last month

Skoda’s seven-seat premium SUV Kodiaq and the luxury sedan Superb, have both posted a positive YoY growth in terms of sales last month, as compared to November 2018. The two cars are the most premium cars in Skoda India’s lineup.

The Czech carmaker managed to sell 157 units of the Kodiaq SUV last month, as against the 127 units the manufacturer sold in October 2019. This has resulted in a year-on-year growth in sales by 24%. However, Skoda sold 23 additional Kodiaqs in October 2019, which means it suffered a MoM degrowth of 13%.

On the other hand, Skoda retailed 167 units of Superb in November 2019, compared to just 77 units of the car sold in the same month last year, leading to a YoY growth of 117% in terms of sales. The car also posted a positive month-on-month growth, as the manufacturer sold 15 additional units of the car last month over the 152 units sold in October this year.

The Kodiaq SUV comes equipped with a 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine that puts out 148 hp of max power and 340 Nm peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission, and a four-wheel-drive configuration as standard. On the other hand, the Superb gets a 1.8-litre turbo-petrol engine, which produces 177 hp power and 320 Nm torque.

It is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission, with an optional 7-speed DSG. The car also gets a 2.0-litre TDI engine, which is good for 174 hp power/350 Nm torque and comes with a 6-speed DSG as standard. The Kodiaq has a starting price of Rs 33.39 lakh (ex-showroom), which goes up to Rs 36.78 lakh (ex-showroom).

The seven-seat SUV rivals the likes of its German cousin, the Volkswagen Tiguan, Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner and Mahindra Alturas G4 as well. Skoda retails the Superb at a starting price of Rs 23.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base petrol variant, while the top-end diesel trim will cost you Rs 33.49 lakh (ex-showroom). In terms of competition, the Superb puts up directly against the Volkswagen Passat, while it also rivals the Toyota Camry Hybrid and Honda Accord Hybrid.