Skoda Kodiaq Scout Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 33.99 Lakh

Skoda Kodiaq Scout enhances the off-roading capabilities of the SUV with raised ground clearance and a dedicated ‘Off-Road’ mode

Skoda has today launched the Scout variant of the Kodiaq in the domestic market and is aimed at bringing the best out of the SUV’s off-roading abilities. It sits right in between the Style and L&K variants and is priced at Rs. 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Scout’s arrival bridges the gap between the Kodiaq and its main rivals Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour in terms of going off the regular tarmac.

As for the exterior, the Skoda Kodiaq Scout gets redesigned alloy wheels, more rugged treatment comes in the form of new skid plates at the front and rear, as well as silver-finished wing mirrors. The Kodiaq Scout is also the first Skoda in India to adopt the new trend of Skoda lettering on the tailgate in place of the regular badge.

The ‘rough road package’ also comprises of a front bumper spoiler, chrome surround for the rear bumper covers and silver roof rails. Blue, grey, white and black are the four colour options the Scout is sold with. On the inside, it is equipped with black Alcantara leather seat upholstery while convenience and entertainment-based features are other major highlights.

They include a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Skoda Connect provision, ventilated seats, digital instrument display, ambient lighting setup and a panoramic sunroof. Compared to the regular SUV, the Kodiaq Scout gets its ground clearance raised by 6 mm as it goes up to 194 mm for the betterment of finding new trails.

Moreover, the approach and departure angles have also got better at 22 degrees and 23.1 degrees respectively. The Kodiaq is already offered with an all-wheel-drive configuration but in the Scout, it has been enhanced with the inclusion of Off-Road driving mode. When engaged, it adjusts the damper and throttle response settings based on the driving scenarios.

Additionally, the underbody protection boosts the confidence of the driver. The Skoda Kodiaq Scout takes power from the regular 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged inline DOHC TDI diesel engine. It is good enough to pump out a maximum power output of 148 bhp at 3,500 rpm and 340 Nm of peak torque delivered at 1,750 rpm.

It is connected to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. The loaded safety features list contains Electronic Stability Program, Mechanical Brake Assist, Multi Collision Brake, Anti Slip Regulation, Electronic Differential Lock and Hydraulic Brake Assist among others.

Skoda India’s Director of Sales, Service & Marketing, Zac Hollis, has confirmed that the brand will introduce five new vehicles by the end of next year while the number of touchpoints will be increased to 200 by 2025.