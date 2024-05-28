New-Gen Skoda Kodiaq To Likely Launch Later This Year In India

The new-gen Skoda Kodiaq has larger proportions than the existing model and is packed with more features and technologies

Skoda India’s Kodiaq SUV is currently priced at Rs. 40 lakh (ex-showroom) and it has been well received by customers. The first batch was sold out in no time back when it first launched and we can confirm that its bookings are still taken. We do expect Skoda to bring in a brand new model later this year, although no official confirmation has been made yet. The second-gen Kodiaq gets a host of updates over the existing model both inside and out.

The front fascia undergoes a comprehensive redesign, featuring a more prominent grille section with vertical slats positioned within the split LED headlamp cluster. Enhancing the sporty appeal, a larger air inlet occupies the centre. Additionally, C-shaped air curtains flank both sides of the front bumper, leading to a triangular element.

The side panels boast a clean appearance while the wheel arches and bonnet enhance its muscular presence. Notable features include a heavily raked front windshield, a large quarter glass, newly designed alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, and a roofline sloping towards the rear. Completing the look are new LED tail lamps, a tweaked tailgate, and an updated bumper.

It is based on an new version of the VW Group’s MQB EVO platform and has larger proportions enabling a roomier cabin. The interior features a reduction in physical buttons, with a focus on technology integration. The highlights include a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility along with a 10.25-inch digital instrument console.

The dashboard and centre console have also been updated, and notably, the gear shifter has been relocated to the steering column. In India, the existing Kodiaq uses a 2.0L turbo petrol mill, producing 190 PS and 320 Nm, paired with a seven-speed DCT. It sends power to all four wheels as standard. The same powertrain will more likely continue in the new-gen version.

Globally though, the new Kodiaq is available with multiple powertrain choices including a 1.5L TSI mild-hybrid petrol engine, a 2.0L diesel, a 1.5L TSI petrol engine with a PHEV system enabling an EV-only range of 100 km.