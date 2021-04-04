Skoda Kodiaq Facelift To Be Launched In Q3 With 2.0L TSI Engine

The BS6 Skoda Kodiaq facelift will likely be offered with a sole 2.0-litre TSI turbo petrol engine producing 190 PS of power and 320 Nm of torque

The transition from BS4 to BS6 norms in April last year resulted in a range of cars being discontinued from the market due to non-compliance with the new stringent emission norms. One such offering was the Skoda Kodiaq, which was available with a sole 2.0-litre TDI turbocharged diesel engine in the BS4 era.

Skoda ended up distancing itself from diesel powertrains in the Indian market altogether, and hence, the Kodiaq has been missing from the market ever since. However, it looks like there is light at the end of the tunnel since Zac Hollis, Director of Sales, Service & Marketing, Skoda Auto India has confirmed that the Kodiaq will be re-introduced in the Indian market in the third quarter of this year itself.

It should be noted that Skoda will be introducing the facelifted Kodiaq this time around, which will feature some minor styling tweaks as compared to the pre-facelift model. Expected changes include a redesigned grille, LED headlamps, new alloy wheels as well as different upholstery.

The BS6-compliant Kodiaq will be equipped with a 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine which will likely be offered in the same state of tune as the Superb. On the sedan, this engine puts out 190 PS of maximum power, along with 320 Nm of peak torque. The SUV will likely be offered with a DSG auto gearbox as standard, while a 4×4 drivetrain is also expected to be on offer.

The BS6 Kodiaq TSI will go on to become the third Skoda offering to be launched in the country this year. The other two upcoming launches include the new-gen Octavia, which is confirmed for a launch by the end of next month; as well as the recently revealed made-in-India Kushaq that is set to go on sale in June this year.

Upon its arrival later this year, the Skoda Kodiaq will go on to rival the likes of the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace, Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4 as well as the MG Gloster in the country.