Skoda Kodiaq Facelift Dispatch Begins, 17 Units Sent To Dealers

The 2022 Skoda Kodiaq (facelift model) has started arriving at dealerships in India, and the new version draws power from a petrol engine

Czech carmaker Skoda has commenced the dispatch of the facelifted Kodiaq in India. Last month (October 2021), 17 units of the SUV were sent to the brand’s dealers across the country. However, it should be noted that Zac Hollis – Director of Sales and Marketing, Skoda India – had previously stated that the assembly of the Kodiaq facelift would begin in India in December 2021.

This could either mean that Skoda has fast-tracked its launch plans for the Kodiaq, or that the dealers are stocking up their inventory in advance. The latter scenario seems more likely. The SUV is expected to launch in our market in January 2022. Compared to the previous (pre-facelift) version, which was sold with a diesel engine in India, the facelift version will get a BS6-compliant petrol powerplant.

This petrol engine will be a 2.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 unit, capable of generating 190 PS and 320 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. Transmission choices would be limited to just one – a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. This powertrain-transmission combo is also seen on Skoda Superb and Octavia.

In terms of design, the 2022 Skoda Kodiaq will feature a restyled front grille, sleeker headlamps, and a new front bumper. The taillights have also been restyled, and the alloy wheels will be new as well. As for the interior, the changes will consist of new upholstery, a virtual cockpit (10.25-inch digital instrument console), and the brand’s new two-spoke steering wheel (multi-function).

The SUV is expected to get features like an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, ambient LED lighting, cruise control, ventilated/heated seats, wireless smartphone charger, etc. To keep passengers safe, multiple airbags, parking sensors, rear parking camera, stability control, ABS with EBD, etc., will also be offered.

Skoda Kodiaq will be brought to the Indian market via the CKD import route, and it is expected to have a starting price of around Rs. 35 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV will likely be offered in just one or two trim levels, with even the base variant being extremely well-equipped. Upon launch, its closest rivals here would be Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace, Toyota Fortuner, and MG Gloster.