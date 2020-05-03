Skoda Karoq SUV To Be Launched In One Variant, 6 Colours

It is likely that the highly awaited 2020 Skoda Karoq will launch in India in the coming weeks and will cost a tad more than Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom)

Until a few years ago, Skoda India enjoyed a pretty solid representation in the premium small SUV segment with the highly capable Yeti. Today, however, the only SUV its portfolio is the much bigger and costlier Kodiaq but things are bound to change for good in the coming times. Soon, the company will launch the Skoda Kodiaq, the mechanical twin of the recently introduced VW T-Roc.

Bookings for the premium small SUV have already been underway for a token amount of Rs 50,000. The new model should launch as soon as the current situation of people not being allowed to leave home comes to an end. As you might already know, the Skoda Karoq will be brought to India via CBU route and like the VW T-Roc, it will be sold in a single variant that will come loaded to its gills with various comfort, convenience and safety-enhancing features.

The features list includes bits like a touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, an all-digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, electrically-adjustable front seats, auto headlamps and wipers and interior ambient lighting pack. The safety kit on offer will include various bits like a full quote of 9 airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control as well as an electric parking brake.

The Skoda Karoq will be sold in as many as six colour options, which include Candy White, Magnetic Brown, Lava Blue, Magic Black, Brilliant Silver and Quartz Grey. Powering the Karoq will be a 1.5-litre TSI EVO engine that will be shared with the VW T-Roc. It will feature active cylinder management technology. The motor produces a maximum power of 150PS, while transmission duties are performed by a 7-speed DSG automatic unit.

The specs remain the same for both T-Roc and Karoq and the two models won’t get a diesel option anytime soon. The Skoda Karoq will be priced at slightly higher than Rs 20 lakh and will be brought to us via CBU route. It will go on to rival the likes of VW T-Roc and Jeep Compass.