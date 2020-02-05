Skoda Karoq Shows Its Face At 2020 Auto Expo; India Launch In April

With the same design philosophy as the Kodiaq, the Karoq will lock horns with popular models such as the Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson

Skoda Auto India has unveiled the Karoq for the domestic market and it will go on sale in April this year. Our video right from the 2020 Auto Expo show floor will explain you everything you need to know about the premium SUV that will sit below the Kodiaq in the lineup.

Here are 5 things you need to know about the SUV

1. Exterior

In terms of dimensions, at 4328 mm, the Skoda Karoq will be the smallest in terms of length as against the Jeep Compass that measures 4395mm, Hyundai Tucson that measures 4486mm, and the Citroen C5 Aircross that measures 1859mm. The Karoq is wider than the Jeep Compass at 1841mm as against the 1818mm of the latter. This is, however, lesser than the Hyundai Tucson and Citroen C5 Aircross.

In spite of the shorter length, the Karoq gets a longer wheelbase than the Jeep Compass. This can help the interior space greatly.Design-wise the Karoq looks very much like a scaled version of the Kodiaq. It will get 18-inch alloy wheels that are blacked out in the sports trim.

2. Interiors

In terms of interiors, the car gets a subtle dash design with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is speculated to be ditched as the model makes its way to India. The centre tunnel at the front it is the same unit as the Kodiaq and the instrument cluster on the car is the same digital unit is the higher end Skoda cars such as the Octavia. Also on offer is a large panoramic sunroof.

3. Engine

In the European market, the car comes with two-petrol and two-diesel options. The car can either be bought with a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder or a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder engine. The 2.0-litre, on the other hand, churns out 190PS of power and 320Nm of torque. However, the 1.5-litre turbo TSI petrol producing 150 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque will be the one to be offered in India.

4. Expected Launch Date and Price

The car is expected to be priced around Rs 25 lakh in line with the Jeep Compass and other competitors and it has been showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo before going on sale in April.

5. Rivals

The Koraq enters segment which is currently made up by players such as Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson and the upcoming Citroen C5 Aircross.