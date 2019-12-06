Skoda Karoq SUV (Jeep Compass Rival) India Launch In April 2020

The launch of the Octavia Rs 245 will be followed by the introduction of the Skoda Karoq SUV in April 2020, which will slot between the Kodiaq and upcoming Kamiq

Skoda India is prepping to introduce the utterly bonkers Octavia RS 245 in India. However, this is just the start of the company’s new model onslaught. The launch of the performance-focused sedan will be followed by the introduction of the highly anticipated Skoda Karoq SUV in April 2020.

The Skoda Karoq SUV will be slotted below the Kodiaq and will become the spiritual successor of the Yeti. It will also become a direct rival of the likes of VW Tiguan and the Honda CR-V. In all likelihood, the new SUV will cost around Rs. 28 lakh (ex-showroom).

It may be noted that as per the latest regulations, Indian carmakers are allowed to import up to 2,500 units of any vehicle in India without going through the homologation route. The revised norms have encouraged many manufacturers to easily introduce new models in the country. Hence, the Karoq will become the first of the many new models that will come to us through the CBU route.

Underpinning the Skoda Karoq is the same MQB architecture as the VW Tiguan. The new model is available with a range of engine options in the international market. These include a 115 PS 1.0-litre TSI petrol, 150 PS 1.5-litre TSI petrol, 115 PS 1.6-litre TDI diesel, 150 PS 2.0-litre TDI diesel and 190 PS 2.0-litre TDI diesel motors.

The transmission options on offer include a 6-speed manual and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic units, while AWD will be available with select variants. Other than bringing the Skoda Karoq and the Octavia RS 245 to India, the carmaker has also planned to launch a new model that will be tailor-made for Indian road conditions.

Based loosely on the Skoda Kamiq, the upcoming SUV will be underpinned by the low-cost MQB A0 IN platform and its concept version will be showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. Market launch is likely to take place in 2021.